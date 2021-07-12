Police seek public's help after weekend gunfire

ANDERSON — No one was injured in weekend gunfire, but police are seeking help from the public as they investigate the incident.

Multiple gunshots were reported in the 700 block of West Seventh Street at 3:41 p.m. Saturday, according to a press release from the Anderson Police Department.

"Witnesses advised that they heard approximately six gunshots and observed a dark-colored sedan, possibly a Nissan, leaving the area," the release said.

Anyone with information about the Saturday gunfire can call 765-648-6775 and talk with Anderson police.