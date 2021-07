With nearly 77 percent of California adults at least partially vaccinated, and more than 74 percent of those aged 12+ having received at least one dose, the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) will continue work in partnership with local health officials and community organizations across the state to fight disinformation, spur demand for COVID-19 vaccinations and focus on equity as some communities contend with rising levels of illness among the unvaccinated. Vaccines remain the best protection against COVID-19, including the highly infectious Delta variant.