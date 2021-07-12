Cancel
Kate Middleton 'wasn't keen' on George wearing England shirt to match, but Wills disagreed

By Zoe Forsey
Posted by 
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 19 days ago

Prince George looked adorable in a suit and tie as he joined his mum and dad to cheer on England in the Euro 2020 final at Wembley.

Royal fans couldn't deal with the cuteness when the future king celebrated Luke Shaw's early goal, jumping up and down and clapping before hugging his beaming parents.

And his face reflected the nation's heartbreak when the dream of victory faded painfully away.

But many fans were also questioning why seven-year-old shirt was watching the tense game dressed in a formal suit, wishing Kate and Wills had let him wear an England shirt instead.

We already know that George has an England shirt as he wore it for the official photos released to mark his sixth birthday.

It's the second time we've seen him in the formal get up for the footie, and he was equally smartly dressed for the Germany game earlier in the competition.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ups87_0auYMDy800
(Image: NEWSPIX INTERNATIONAL)

Taking to Twitter, one fan wrote: "Nice to see Prince George at the football but does he have to wear a suit and tie at his age, why can't he stand there proud in an England shirt."

Another added: "Prince George is the cutest. Bet he wishes he was wearing his favourite football shirt like all the other kids instead of being dressed like an accountant though."

But others loved the smart look, with one commenting: "Prince George looked so cute in his suit. I bet it was fun dressing up and watching the football with his dad. Great family. Great game."

The topic of what George should wear was something Wills and Kate discussed at length, and the Duchess explained what happened when she joined tennis star Marion Bartoli for afternoon tea after watching the Wimbledon final.

Love the royals? Sign up for the Mirror's daily newsletter to get all the latest news on the Queen, Charles, Kate, Wills, Meghan, Harry and the rest of The Firm. Click here to sign up.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1emVKW_0auYMDy800
Prince George wearing his England shirt for his official birthday photos last year (Image: Duke and Duchess of Cambridge/Getty)

Marion told BBC Radio 5 Live: "Yesterday I had an afternoon tea with the duchess and it was very much a discussion whether George will be allowed to wear the jersey tonight at Wembley or not.

"William was for it, Kate not so keen, so we'll see."

After the Germany game it was suggested that George wanted to wear the suit as he wanted to match his dad for the special occasion.

Royal expert Duncan Larcombe says a friend of William's divulged the truth behind George's mini-me outfit, suggesting it was actually George who insisted on the shirt.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25vX22_0auYMDy800
Prince George gives mum Kate a big hug while celebrating England's goal during the Euro 2020 final

He told OK! magazine : “Prince William is George’s absolute hero. He thinks his dad’s the most perfect person on the planet.

“William would never have normally taken him to the football because it was an official outing in his role as president of the FA, but George absolutely begged to be allowed to come along.

“Kate and William are at pains to never expose the children unnecessarily to the cameras but he twisted their arm eventually.

“That’s why Kate came, so that when William had to meet all the dignitaries, George could stay with her.

“George idolises his dad. That’s why we saw him looking so smart in his suit - he really wanted to dress like William.

“He’s becoming a pretty big character and has both of his parents eating out of the palm of his hand.”

