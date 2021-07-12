Jack Grealish's touching gesture to young fan after England's Euro 2020 final heartache

Jack Grealish's touching gesture to a a young fan was caught on camera after England's Euro 2020 final defeat to Italy.

The Three Lions fell short in their quest to become European champions, losing to Italy on penalties after an incredibly tense 1-1 draw at Wembley.

The players were understandably distraught at full-time, with several breaking down in tears in the aftermath.

However, Aston Villa star Grealish was sure to keep spirits high with the fans inside Wembley, and seeked out a young fan to give his boots to and take a picture.

That fan was young Olly from the various social media accounts of Super OllyT, who regularly shares pictures with footballers on his Instagram account, which is run by his dad.

WARNING IMAGE TAKEN FROM TWITTER (Image: Instagram)

And on Monday he posted a video in which Grealish, who he has taken selfies with before, came up to him and they shared a truly heartwarming moment.

Alongside the clip and a picture of them together, the caption read: "With all the negative, horrible stories going about let’s see if the media post about this amazing, beautiful moment that @jackgrealish did for my son Oliver.

"Super Jack is an absolute CLASS act on and off the field. Took time with photos with Oliver then asked if he wanted his boots.

What did you make of England's defeat to Italy in the final? Have your say in the comments below

"This is a moment I will cherish forever. Thank you Jack."

Grealish came under fire from former Manchester United captain Roy Keane for not taking a penalty in the shootout, along with Raheem Sterling.

Keane felt that the more experienced players, such as Grealish and Sterling, shouldn't have allowed the likes of Bukayo Saka to step forward, and instead taken on responsibility themselves.

He said on ITV: "If you're Sterling or Grealish, you cannot sit there and have a young kid [Saka] go up for a penalty ahead of you, you can't.

"You cannot let a shy 19-year-old go up in front of you. They have a lot more experience, Sterling has won trophies, they had to get in front of the young kid and stand up."

However, biting back at Keane's comments, Grealish has responded on social media insisting he did put his hand up, but allowed Gareth Southgate to make the final call.

He said: "I said I wanted to take one!!!! The gaffer has made so many right decisions through this tournament and he did tonight!

"But I won’t have people say that I didn’t want to take a peno when I said I will…"