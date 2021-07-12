SmallPie Is Delicious Fun
If you are looking for a neighborhood café with patio dining, look no further than SmallPie on East Oklahoma in Bay View. When friends and I came for a leisurely lunch and some Door County Cherry Limeade, we watched a steady stream of neighbors come and go, on foot, on bikes, in cars, and even a couple who arrived on scooters. This carryout and delivery-only place has an inviting patio facing Oklahoma, where umbrella-shaded tables encourage lingering.urbanmilwaukee.com
