Jacob "Jake" Dindinger had only been working as an EMT with American Medical Response for four months when the unthinkable happened. As the 20-year-old from Arizona waited in his ambulance at the scene of a house fire on July 18, a man in an SUV approached the vehicle and opened fire, KVOA reported. Both Dindinger and another EMT were hit by gunfire, and the man drove away before returning and continuing to shoot at bystanders.