Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

U.S. Trailer for Eyimofe (This Is My Desire) Gives Stunning Vision of Nigeria

By Leonard Pearce
thefilmstage.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYet another Berlin 2020 title finally making its way to the world, Eyimofe (This Is My Desire) arrives with some lofty expectations—it is, after all, a Janus release, ensuring eventual induction into the Criterion Collection. Directed by twin Nigerian brothers Chuko and Arie Esiri, the picture arrives on July 23, ahead of which comes a trailer replete with beautiful 16mm images of Nigeria’s Lagos.

thefilmstage.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fatih Akin
Person
Mati Diop
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#Lagos#Nigerian#Chungking Express
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
Nigeria
News Break
World
Place
Berlin, DE
News Break
Movies
Related
TV Seriesprimetimer.com

Call My Agent! (UK Edition)

Showing 1 - 2 of 2 articles tagged "Call My Agent! (UK Edition)" The British version of the French dramedy Call My Agent! will premiere on Sundance Now in the U. Call My Agent!'s British remake will feature cameos from Helena Bonham Carter, Kelly Macdonald and Olivia Williams. The adaptation...
MoviesDeadline

Toronto Film Festival Sets Contemporary World Cinema & Discovery Lineups; More Galas Added

The Toronto Film Festival on Wednesday unveiled its lineups for the Contemporary World Cinema and Discovery programs as it ramps up toward the kickoff of its 46th edition September 9-18. The festival also solidified additional Gala and Special Presentation titles and took the wraps off TIFF Rewind, a new block that highlights memorable films from previous TIFF editions along with conversations and Q&As with directors and casts.
Moviesthefilmstage.com

Exclusive Trailer for Andreas Fontana’s Azor Introduces a Web of Intrigue

The festival seasons have been so crowded—blame a world-ending pandemic that pushes premiere after premiere into the same ten-day spans—that something as uniformly admired as Azor needs a second to breathe. Andreas Fontana’s political thriller, co-written by the brilliant Mariano Llinás (La Flor), immerses us in ’70s Argentina and the backroom dealings of a banker replacing his mysteriously (murderously?) vanished predecessor. As Mark Asch said out of ND/NF, “a film of almost Le Carréan subtlety, of oblique plotting, crouching dialogue, and guarded performances masking sinister realpolitik.”
Moviesthefilmstage.com

Joseph Losey’s Masterful The Servant Gets 4K Restoration Trailer

Few discoveries are quite as joyous as Joseph Losey. Though a wide, dense filmography, his is perhaps best-liked for its selection of thrillers—perfectly attenuated, often subverting expectations for being less about mystery than a creeping dread of what’s surely to come. Few resonate more than The Servant, his domestic cat-and-mouse game that (among other things) served as a key influence on Parasite, and unlike that film knows how to round out its story. A Harold Pinter script can take you far.
Worldthefilmstage.com

Nadav Lapid on Ahed’s Knee, Israel’s Collective Soul, and Embracing Western Archetypes

Two years on from swooping the Golden Bear in Berlin with Synonyms (one of our favorites of 2019), Nadav Lapid returns with Ahed’s Knee, a fraught and blisteringly sincere tirade on the country’s creeping “loyalty” laws that saw the director once again attempting to articulate the warring contradictions and confusion of life as an Israeli citizen. The film competed in competition in Cannes earlier this month, where Lapid was awarded the Jury Prize (an accolade he shared with Apichatpong Weerasethakul for Memoria.)
Moviesblackfilm.com

Rewind with Ellen ep. 26 – ‘Eyimofe’ (This Is My Desire)

On this episode of Rewind with Ellen, we discuss new feature film ‘EYIMOFE‘ (This Is My Desire) — A Nigerian Story, An African Story, A Migrant Story, A Human Story. Co-directed by Nigerian twin brothers Arie and Chuko Esiri. A triumph at the 2020 Berlin International Film Festival, the revelatory...
MoviesMiddletown Press

IFC Films Sets U.S. Release for Mia Hansen-Løve's Cannes Title 'Bergman Island'

IFC Films has set the U.S. theatrical release date for Mia Hansen-Løve’s “Bergman Island” on Oct. 15. The critically acclaimed movie world premiered in competition at the Cannes Film Festival and will next play at Toronto, among other key fall festivals. The film stars Mia Wasikowska (“Maps to the Stars”),...
MoviesScreendaily

IFC Films snaps up Andrea Arnold’s Cannes premiere ‘Cow’

IFC Films has acquired North American rights to Andrea Arnold’s Cow following its world premiere in the Cannes Premiere sidebar earlier this month. Arnold shot Cow over seven years and described her bovine chronicle as “one dairy cow’s reality and acknowledging her great service to us”. She added, “When I look at Luma, our cow, I see the whole world in her.”
New York City, NYthefilmstage.com

NYC’s The Paris Theater Unveils Reopening Repertory Lineup

While Netflix is far from being a haven for admirers of classic cinema, they thankfully are backing strong repertory programming in New York City. After acquiring The Paris Theater, located on 58th Street in Manhattan, and briefly reopening with some runs of Netflix features and other specialty programming, they are now officially opening their doors again on August 6 with a more substantial slate of classic cinema.
WorldHello Magazine

Al Roker updates fans with concerning video from Tokyo

Al Roker was overwhelmed with well-wishes on Wednesday after a video he shared sparked concern. The Today show weatherman found himself in some frightening conditions while in Tokyo where he is providing coverage of the Olympics. Al took to Instagram to share footage of an unbelievable thunder and lightning storm...
SportsPosted by
The Independent

Tokyo 2020: Chinese diplomats furious over ‘shameless’ photo of weightlifting gold medalist

Chinese diplomats were left furious after a photo was published of gold-medal winning weightlifter Zhihui Hou.The embassy blasted Reuters as “ugly” and labelled the photo of Hou competing on her way to gold in the women’s 49-kg weightlifting as “shameless”.Follow Tokyo Olympics 2021: Latest medals and updatesA statement from the Chinese embassy of Sri Lanka read: “Among all the photos of the game, Reuters has chosen this one, which only shows how ugly they are.“Don’t put politics and ideologies above sports, and call yourself an unbiased media organisation. Shameless. Respect the spirit of Olympics.”The photo in question is an...

Comments / 0

Community Policy