U.S. Trailer for Eyimofe (This Is My Desire) Gives Stunning Vision of Nigeria

Few discoveries are quite as joyous as Joseph Losey. Though a wide, dense filmography, his is perhaps best-liked for its selection of thrillers—perfectly attenuated, often subverting expectations for being less about mystery than a creeping dread of what’s surely to come. Few resonate more than The Servant, his domestic cat-and-mouse game that (among other things) served as a key influence on Parasite, and unlike that film knows how to round out its story. A Harold Pinter script can take you far.