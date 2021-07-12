U.S. Trailer for Eyimofe (This Is My Desire) Gives Stunning Vision of Nigeria
Yet another Berlin 2020 title finally making its way to the world, Eyimofe (This Is My Desire) arrives with some lofty expectations—it is, after all, a Janus release, ensuring eventual induction into the Criterion Collection. Directed by twin Nigerian brothers Chuko and Arie Esiri, the picture arrives on July 23, ahead of which comes a trailer replete with beautiful 16mm images of Nigeria’s Lagos.thefilmstage.com
Comments / 0