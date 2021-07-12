After days roaming the rubble, Surfside survivor Binx the cat was reunited with his family

A teenager who was pulled from the wreckage of the Surfside, Florida condo collapse that killed his mother and scores of others has been reunited with his rescuers.Jonah Handler, 15, was saved from the rubble shortly after Champlain Towers South collapsed. The team of rescuers has since been working tirelessly to find survivors in the wake of the tragedy.Posting pictures of Jonah standing with two of the people who saved him, his father Neil Handler wrote on his GoFundMe page: “The first time we saw these nameless heroes was on the news reels as they were pulling my boy...