‘Fullmetal Alchemist Mobile’ Announced for iOS and Android, Square Enix to Reveal More Later This Year
Earlier today, Square Enix announced a brand new Fullmetal Alchemist mobile game during the Fullmetal Alchemist 20th anniversary livestream. The Fullmetal Alchemist manga originally debuted in July 2001 and it celebrates 20 years this month. The Fullmetal Alchemist manga by Hiromu Arakawa saw multiple adaptations including the anime Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood that I’ve watched multiple times. I’ve grown to love everything about that anime (especially the music) so I’m excited to see what Square Enix will do for the mobile game. Square Enix’s mobile game is titled Fullmetal Alchemist Mobile. Watch the teaser trailer below:toucharcade.com
