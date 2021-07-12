Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

‘Fullmetal Alchemist Mobile’ Announced for iOS and Android, Square Enix to Reveal More Later This Year

By Mikhail Madnani
TouchArcade
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier today, Square Enix announced a brand new Fullmetal Alchemist mobile game during the Fullmetal Alchemist 20th anniversary livestream. The Fullmetal Alchemist manga originally debuted in July 2001 and it celebrates 20 years this month. The Fullmetal Alchemist manga by Hiromu Arakawa saw multiple adaptations including the anime Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood that I’ve watched multiple times. I’ve grown to love everything about that anime (especially the music) so I’m excited to see what Square Enix will do for the mobile game. Square Enix’s mobile game is titled Fullmetal Alchemist Mobile. Watch the teaser trailer below:

toucharcade.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hiromu Arakawa
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android#Mobile Game#Ios#Square Enix
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Anime
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Country
Japan
Related
Video Gamesthegamerhq.com

Old Evil Download for Android & IOS

It was autumn 2018. It was fall 2018. A group of private military recruits took basic combat training in a forest near Witch Hills. The squad lost contact a few days before the training ended. They were met by a search group. Cedric (Ced) still was part of that search group. He was the one who saw the footprints that led deep into the forest. Ced followed a narrow path that was almost impossible to find and reached the swamp’s peat bank.
Video GamesGematsu

Finding Paradise coming to iOS, Android

Publisher X.D. Network and developer Freebird Games will release To the Moon and A Bird Story sequel Finding Paradise for iOS and Android, the companies announced. A release date was not announced. Pre-registration is available now via TapTap. Finding Paradise first launched for PC via Steam, GOG, and the Humble...
Video Gamesthegamerhq.com

BloodType Android/iOS Mobile Version Full Free Download

Blood type Android/iOS Mobile Version Full Free Download. blood type is a word-based survival game that’s “Type’em Up.” To defeat your opponents, you must create words from random word scrambles. You will be tested on your vocabulary knowledge in 30 stages, all the while being under pressure from your enemies.
Video Gamesmmobomb.com

Digital Extremes Announces The New War Update Will Release Later This Year

If you caught TennoCon over the weekend, then you’re likely already aware of Digital Extreme’s latest Warframe announcement. If you missed it, you might not know that during an interactive preview, they revealed that the game’s next content expansion, The New War, will drop later this year. While they didn’t provide an exact date, Digital Extremes did add that players can expect it (as well as all future updates) to release across all platforms simultaneously. That means no more waiting for players (and no more having to write the same post three times for different platforms for us). Good news all around.
Video Gamestechraptor.net

NEO: The World Ends with You Leaks Online via Square Enix Store

Square Enix's North American store may have inadvertently provided early access to the much-hyped NEO: The World Ends with You. Nearly fifteen years after the first game's release, The World Ends with You captivated many with its story, soundtrack, and art direction, and now Neo: The World Ends with You leaked online by Square Enix themself.
Video Gamesnichegamer.com

Square Enix President: Dragon Quest XII is Being Designed with the Next 10 to 20 Years of the Series in Mind

Square Enix’ President has reportedly stated that Dragon Quest XII: The Flames of Fate is being designed “with the next 10 to 20 years of the DQ series in mind.”. The news comes via Ryokutya2089 (translation: DeepL), a blog dedicated to sharing news from Japanese print magazines. In an interview, Yosuke Matsuda reportedly stated that the game is being created “with the next 10 to 20 years of the DQ series in mind.”
Video Gameswmleader.com

Final Fantasy 14 servers struggle under demand, Square Enix responds

Final Fantasy 14 is currently having a moment in the spotlight, thanks to both the upcoming expansion Endwalker and a surge of big-name streamers picking up the MMO. Even though the game is technically in a bit of a content drought while adventurers prepare to go to the moon, the servers are packed. It’s enough of a problem that producer and director Naoki Yoshida published on Tuesday a note about server congestion, along with solutions like a timer that boots AFK players from the game after 30 minutes.
Video Gamesmobilegaminghub.com

Rotaeno, A Rhythm mobile game is coming to Android and iOS soon

Rotaeno is a “Rotary music rhythm game” that uses your phone’s gyroscopic function for the gameplay. With the game set to release in 2022, many people have really high expectations of its release. Despite being in the development stages we still have heard a lot about this game as it...
Video Gamesgamingonphone.com

Konami announced two new Yu-Gi-Oh! games for Android and iOS

There’s big news for Yu-Gi-Oh! Enthusiasts as Konami recently revealed that they are working on two new Yu-Gi-Oh Video games, one of which is said to be exclusive to Android and iOS devices. The names of the two games have been unveiled as Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel and Yu-Gi-Oh! Cross Duel. In this article, we will let the fans know more about these two new titles.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Square Enix reveals plans to upgrade Final Fantasy XIV servers to surge of new players

Final Fantasy XIV producer and director Naoki Yoshida has revealed the team’s plan for deal with server resentment caused by huge numbers of new players. The director has written a letter to the community thanking fans for their support and letting fans know that the current focus of the Endwalker expansion is “content implementation and transition to review and polish phase. “Due to the new expansion, many players have reached the title, especially in North America and Europe.
Video GamesGematsu

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel announced for PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, iOS, and Android

Konami has announced Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC (Steam), iOS, and Android. A release date was not announced. Hello everyone, I’m [Kenichi] Kataoka, senior producer at Konami Digital Entertainment. I’d like to give you some additional information about Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel, which was announced last year, but only in name.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Square Enix Producer Masaru Oyamada Talks Legend Of Mana Remaster

Last month, Square Enix had released a remastered version of Legend of Mana, bringing new life to a classic game in the series. The remaster added a revitalized look to the artwork, improved mechanics, a breath of air to the soundtrack, and more as a whole new audience can now experience the 1999 title on modern systems. But a lot of work went into making the game look and feel the way it does. We had a chance to chat with Square Enix Producer Masaru Oyamada about the game and all the work that went into this remaster, as well as the changes made to it.
Video Gamesvg247.com

Square Enix Humble Bundle sale offers up to 85 percent off

Have you ever wanted a super sale on Square Enix titles? Well, Humble Bundle is currently hosting a Square Enix publisher sale for up to 85% percent off select games. However, as a heads up, many of the most popular titles are actually closer to 50 to 60% off. Discounted games include a respectable number of well-known names including Final Fantasy, Dragon Quest, and even the infamous Balan Wonderworld.
Video GamesSiliconera

Front Mission Wanzers Used at Square Enix GDC 2021 Presentation

Square Enix held an online presentation at Game Developers Conference 2021, titled “Animation Summit: From Design: Full Procedural Animations for Mechs.” The presentation was particularly noted as the company’s engineers used models of Wanzer mechs from the Front Mission series. [Thanks, Famitsu!]. In the presentation, Square Enix’s AI engineers Tomohiro...
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Pokémon Unite: when will it be released on Android and iOS mobiles?

Pokémon Unite is a trend among fans of the brand. The new multiplayer title is now available for download on Nintendo Switch. However, the hybrid console will not be the only system that will receive it: it is also expected to launch in iOS and Android devices. We tell you everything we know about its arrival on mobile phones.
Video Gamespocketgamer.com

Call of Duty: Mobile introduces a new map and challenges this month for iOS and Android devices

Activision has introduced some new updates for Call of Duty: Mobile, including a sneak peek for season 6. Aniyah Incursion, the map from COD: Modern Warfare 2019 is joining us in CODM. It is a larger map allowing bigger skirmishes than the usual 5v5. It has multiple floors and corridors for close-quarter combat. This map will feature a new mode called Ground Missions which is a 10v10 Domination map with five capture points and an increased score limit allowing for chaos and mayhem to ensue. This will be live until July 22nd.

Comments / 0

Community Policy