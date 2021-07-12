‘Fullmetal Alchemist Mobile’ Announced for iOS and Android, Square Enix to Reveal More Later This Year

If you caught TennoCon over the weekend, then you’re likely already aware of Digital Extreme’s latest Warframe announcement. If you missed it, you might not know that during an interactive preview, they revealed that the game’s next content expansion, The New War, will drop later this year. While they didn’t provide an exact date, Digital Extremes did add that players can expect it (as well as all future updates) to release across all platforms simultaneously. That means no more waiting for players (and no more having to write the same post three times for different platforms for us). Good news all around.