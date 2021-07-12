Cancel
Norton, MA

Wheaton professor on Britney Spears conservatorship

 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUSA Today features sociologist Kate Mason’s thoughts on the larger implications of pop star’s battle to regain control of her life. A recent USA Today story about pop star Britney Spears’s unsuccessful court battle to end the legal conservatorship controlled by her father—which she says rules everything from her money to her reproductive rights—sheds light on her struggle to break free by publicly exposing her experiences.

