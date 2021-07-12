13 Celebrities Who Got Married as Teens

There are stars, and then there are legends. And typically, one becomes the other because of their staying power. The celebrities on this list are all in their 80s and have been in show business for decades, meaning that they know more about it than most of us ever will. But they didn't always have the long, impressive resumes they have now. Even legends have to start somewhere, so read on to see the biggest stars in this age group back when they were young, hungry, and ready for stardom.