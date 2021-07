Spoilers below for the finales of both WandaVision and Loki, so anyone who hasn't seen both should be warned!. With Marvel's Disney+ series now serving as prime cut connective tissue for the MCU at large, fans have been trying to find all the ways possible to draw connections between WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Loki, though Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan's more straightforward action series doesn't quite tap into the same magical storytelling as the other two. But while WandaVision and Loki don't share characters and don't feature any major character-crossover points, the latter's finale did utilize a key Vision line as foreshadowing, and there are other reasons to believe the two narratives are tethered together through - what else - time.