Summer is upon us, and it’s a great time to get out into nature and enjoy the great outdoors. But if you do end up spending a lot of time outside, and in particular, traipsing around in the brush and the woods, you should be aware of the growing tick population in the United States. The parasitic arachnids, whose dominance over the United States is growing in sheer numbers, Lyme’s infections, and scope, could quickly turn your summer into a bummer. Here is what you need to know to stay safe this summer.