Knoxville, TN

City of Knoxville receives $4.8 million federal grant for more electric transit buses

WBIR
 18 days ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The City of Knoxville has been awarded a $4.8 million federal grant for additional electric transit buses.

“This will go a long way in helping KAT transition to an all-electric fleet,” Mayor Indya Kincannon said. “With each new electric bus, we are reducing our carbon footprint. We are moving closer toward our goal of cutting greenhouse gas emissions associated with City operations by 50 percent by 2030 – and a community-wide reduction of 80 percent by 2050.”

As KAT's oldest diesel buses age, they will be replaced with electric buses that, according to the Argonne National Laboratory, are about three times more fuel-efficient than a standard diesel bus.

Knoxville Area Transit plans to use the federal funds, coupled with some local dollars, to add six additional electric buses to its fleet. With this, the City could have 18 electric buses on area routes by the end of 2022.

U.S. Sen. Bill Hagerty and Rep. Tim Burchett also supported the City’s application for the grant.

KAT's goal is to have the entire 71-bus fleet running on electricity in about eight years, officials said.

The Low and No Emission Vehicle Grant Program supports transit agencies in purchasing or leasing low- or no-emission buses and other transit vehicles that use advanced technologies to provide cleaner, more energy-efficient transit services in communities across the country.

