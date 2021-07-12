Rangers MLB Draft Tracker: Rounds 2-10

Day two of the 2021 MLB Draft begins at 12:00 p.m. CT on Monday. Keep up with what the Texas Rangers do in rounds 2-10 with live updates here on InsideTheRangers.com.

Day One Recap

Round 1 (2nd overall): Jack Leiter, RHP, Vanderbilt

Height: 6-1 | Weight: 205 | Bat/Throw: R/R

Commit/Drafted: Yankees, 2019 (20th round)

Baseball America Grades:

Fastball: 70 | Curveball: 60 | Slider: 55 | Changeup: 55 | Control: 50 | Overall: 60

Chris Young (Rangers Executive Vice President & General Manager):

"Jack has been our guy for a while. We were going through contingency plans in case Pittsburgh did take him. But when we found out that we were going to have the opportunity to select him, there was no second guessing or second thoughts. We were thrilled. Our group was thrilled. It was a fun night."

Kip Fagg (Rangers Senior Director of Amateur Scouting):

“Pitchers like him don't come around in very many drafts in my 29 years of scouting. He’s a special kid. He's a special talent. ... He is a unique guy. It's a smaller package, but very powerful and athletic. The fastball probably plays as good as any fastball I've seen in all of my years of scouting."

Young on Leiter's signability:

"We fully expect to sign him. We wouldn't have taken him if we didn't. We're very thrilled we're going to have this opportunity."

Rangers Bonus Slot Values

First Round: $7,789,900

Second Round: $1,952,300

Third Round: $857,400

Fourth Round: $565,600

Fifth Round: $418,200

Sixth Round: $312,400

Seventh Round: $243,000

Eighth Round: $191,500

Ninth Round: $161,400

Tenth Round: $149,300

TOTAL: $12,641,000

Day Two Tracker

Round 2 (38th overall): Aaron Zavala, OF, Oregon

Height: 6-0 | Weight: 199 | Bat/Throw: L/R

Commit/Drafted: N/A

Baseball America Grades:

Hit: 55 | Power: 45 | Run: 45 | Field: 45 | Arm: 40 | Overall: 40

Zavala, 21, was named 2021 Pac-12 Player of the Year after batting .392/.525/.628/1.153 with nine home runs and 38 RBI as a senior at the University of Oregon, finishing with the nation’s fifth-highest on-base percentage. He also ranked among Division I leaders in walks (T-6th, 50) while leading his conference in batting average. His 50 walks and 64 runs were program records for a single season.

BA Profile:

"Zavala made an impact the moment he stepped foot on Oregon’s campus, appearing in 43 games as a freshman before breaking through in the truncated 2020 season, with a .418/.493/.491 slash line. He’s kept up that performance this season, while showing more power, hitting .392/.525/.628 with 50 walks compared to just 31 strikeouts. Zavala’s excellent play has caught the attention of scouts, who showed up to the Eugene Regional to watch Zavala cap off his season with a 6-for-18 showing with two homers in four games. Not ranked in the BA 500 coming into the season, Zavala has shot up draft boards and become one of the most talked-about players in the Pacific Northwest, led by an above-average hit tool. Zavala has a short, quick bat with a flat path through the zone from the left side and consistently gets the barrel on the ball. Zavala’s low strikeout rates stood out to evaluators, and he works long at-bats. Zavala has strength in his 6-foot, 199-pound frame, with more line-drive power with a gap-to-gap approach. His power did tick up this year, but some evaluators feel he’ll need to make some swing adjustments to lead to more juice in the future. Zavala is a good athlete for his size, with solid-average speed and has been clocked at 4.18 seconds down the line. He’s played right field this year, but he’s shown the ability to play third base and second as well. Zavala’s arm is below-average, leading some evaluators to think he profiles better in left field, though he’ll likely need to show more power to stay there."

Inside The Rangers:

