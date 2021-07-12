Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Rangers MLB Draft Tracker: Rounds 2-10

By Chris Halicke
Posted by 
InsideTheRangers
InsideTheRangers
 18 days ago

Day two of the 2021 MLB Draft begins at 12:00 p.m. CT on Monday. Keep up with what the Texas Rangers do in rounds 2-10 with live updates here on InsideTheRangers.com.

Day One Recap

Round 1 (2nd overall): Jack Leiter, RHP, Vanderbilt

Height: 6-1 | Weight: 205 | Bat/Throw: R/R

Commit/Drafted: Yankees, 2019 (20th round)

Baseball America Grades:

Fastball: 70 | Curveball: 60 | Slider: 55 | Changeup: 55 | Control: 50 | Overall: 60

Chris Young (Rangers Executive Vice President & General Manager):

"Jack has been our guy for a while. We were going through contingency plans in case Pittsburgh did take him. But when we found out that we were going to have the opportunity to select him, there was no second guessing or second thoughts. We were thrilled. Our group was thrilled. It was a fun night."

Kip Fagg (Rangers Senior Director of Amateur Scouting):

“Pitchers like him don't come around in very many drafts in my 29 years of scouting. He’s a special kid. He's a special talent. ... He is a unique guy. It's a smaller package, but very powerful and athletic. The fastball probably plays as good as any fastball I've seen in all of my years of scouting."

Young on Leiter's signability:

"We fully expect to sign him. We wouldn't have taken him if we didn't. We're very thrilled we're going to have this opportunity."

Rangers Bonus Slot Values

  • First Round: $7,789,900
  • Second Round: $1,952,300
  • Third Round: $857,400
  • Fourth Round: $565,600
  • Fifth Round: $418,200
  • Sixth Round: $312,400
  • Seventh Round: $243,000
  • Eighth Round: $191,500
  • Ninth Round: $161,400
  • Tenth Round: $149,300

TOTAL: $12,641,000

Day Two Tracker

Round 2 (38th overall): Aaron Zavala, OF, Oregon

Height: 6-0 | Weight: 199 | Bat/Throw: L/R

Commit/Drafted: N/A

Baseball America Grades:

Hit: 55 | Power: 45 | Run: 45 | Field: 45 | Arm: 40 | Overall: 40

Zavala, 21, was named 2021 Pac-12 Player of the Year after batting .392/.525/.628/1.153 with nine home runs and 38 RBI as a senior at the University of Oregon, finishing with the nation’s fifth-highest on-base percentage. He also ranked among Division I leaders in walks (T-6th, 50) while leading his conference in batting average. His 50 walks and 64 runs were program records for a single season.

BA Profile:

"Zavala made an impact the moment he stepped foot on Oregon’s campus, appearing in 43 games as a freshman before breaking through in the truncated 2020 season, with a .418/.493/.491 slash line. He’s kept up that performance this season, while showing more power, hitting .392/.525/.628 with 50 walks compared to just 31 strikeouts. Zavala’s excellent play has caught the attention of scouts, who showed up to the Eugene Regional to watch Zavala cap off his season with a 6-for-18 showing with two homers in four games. Not ranked in the BA 500 coming into the season, Zavala has shot up draft boards and become one of the most talked-about players in the Pacific Northwest, led by an above-average hit tool. Zavala has a short, quick bat with a flat path through the zone from the left side and consistently gets the barrel on the ball. Zavala’s low strikeout rates stood out to evaluators, and he works long at-bats. Zavala has strength in his 6-foot, 199-pound frame, with more line-drive power with a gap-to-gap approach. His power did tick up this year, but some evaluators feel he’ll need to make some swing adjustments to lead to more juice in the future. Zavala is a good athlete for his size, with solid-average speed and has been clocked at 4.18 seconds down the line. He’s played right field this year, but he’s shown the ability to play third base and second as well. Zavala’s arm is below-average, leading some evaluators to think he profiles better in left field, though he’ll likely need to show more power to stay there."

Inside The Rangers:

Like 'Inside The Rangers' on Facebook

Comments / 0

InsideTheRangers

InsideTheRangers

Dallas, TX
113
Followers
453
Post
21K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheRangers is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Texas Rangers

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Leiter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drafts#Mlb Draft#Baseball America#Rangers Mlb Draft#The Texas Rangers#Insidetherangers Com#Yankees#Amateur Scouting#Fifth Round#The University Of Oregon#Division#Ba Profile
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
Amherst, NYBuffalo News

Photos: Toronto Blue Jays defeat the Texas Rangers 10-2

Marcus Semien, Teoscar Hernandez and Randal Grichuk tallied home runs, and Vladimir Guererro Jr. hit two of his own as the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Texas Rangers 10-2 at Sahlen Field on Friday, July 16, 2021. Amherst native Jonah Heim, a catcher for the Rangers, went 1-4 with a single in his first ever game at the downtown ballpark.
MLBNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Rangers Sign 5 Draft Picks, Including 5th Round LHP Mitch Bratt

The Texas Rangers announced the signings of five players the club selected in the 2021 MLB Draft last week, including fifth-round pitcher Mitch Bratt. Texas signed Bratt, along with sixth-round pitcher, Chase Lee, seventh-round pitcher Bradford Webb, ninth-round catcher Liam Hicks and 10th-round pitcher C.J. Widger on Monday. The five...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

'Comfortable' Joey Gallo, Rangers face Diamondbacks

All-Star outfielder Joey Gallo continues to insist that he wants to remain with the Texas Rangers despite the high volume of speculation as Friday's trading deadline approaches. Gallo, 27, said he can't see himself in a different uniform. He again seeks to be a difference-maker for the Rangers when they...
Baseballnumberfire.com

Rangers' Joey Gallo scratched on Wednesday, Jason Martin to start

Texas Rangers outfielder Joey Gallo is not starting in Wednesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Jason Martin will bat ninth and start in left field after Joey Gallo was scratched on Wednesday night. In a matchup against left-hander Madison Bumgarner, Martin's FanDuel salary stands at $2,000.
MLBraleighnews.net

Rangers sign No. 2 overall draft pick Jack Leiter

The Texas Rangers signed right-handed pitcher Jack Leiter, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft, on Wednesday. The team did not announce contract terms, but ESPN reported the deal includes a signing bonus of more than $7.9 million, which would be the most for a drafted pitcher since the Pittsburgh Pirates gave Gerrit Cole $8 million in 2011.
MLBPosted by
InsideTheRangers

Rangers Trade Joey Gallo To Yankees For Four Prospects

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers and New York Yankees have agreed to a trade that will send two-time All-Star slugger Joey Gallo to the Bronx, multiple sources confirm with InsideTheRangers.com. In addition to Gallo, the Rangers are sending LHP Joely Rodríguez to the Yankees, per YES Network's Jack Curry....
MLBFort Worth Star-Telegram

Texas Rangers slugger Joey Gallo reportedly headed to Yankees in blockbuster trade

Joey Gallo got a chance to say a final goodbye Tuesday night with a home run and postgame interview. Less than 24 hours later, the Texas Rangers traded the outfield slugger to the New York Yankees. The trade would involve eight players with lefty John King also going to New York and six returning to the Rangers, according to Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News.
MLBPosted by
NESN

MLB Rumors: Yankees Acquire Outfielder Joey Gallo From Rangers

The New York Yankees’ season very well may be saved thanks to Joey Gallo. The struggling Yankees reportedly acquired the outfielder from the Texas Rangers, as first reported by Levi Weaver of The Athletic. ESPN’s Jeff Passan was among those to confirm the report. He later revealed part of the...
MLBPosted by
InsideTheRangers

How The Joey Gallo Trade Affects The Rangers' Rebuild

ARLINGTON, Texas — When the Texas Rangers embarked on the 2021 season, it was widely known that this year would come with its fair share of lumps. It was a wildly young team with veteran leadership at a premium. And when management comes out and says words like "evaluation year", there's a good chance it could get ugly.
MLBPosted by
InsideTheRangers

Rangers History Today: A Hall Of Fame Double Feature

On this day, Texas Rangers fans had their attention diverted between Iván 'Pudge' Rodríguez entering the Baseball Hall of Fame and Adrián Beltré recording hit No. 3,000. In Cooperstown, New York, Rodríguez was putting the exclamation point on his extraordinary Major League career with a first-ballot induction, just the second catcher to accomplish that feat.
Arlington, TXPosted by
InsideTheRangers

Rangers Trade Gibson, Kennedy & Crouse To Phillies For Howard, Two Prospects

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers made another trade before Friday's 3:00 p.m. CT deadline that aids in their rebuilding effort. The Rangers cashed in on the elevated value of veteran starting pitcher Kyle Gibson and reliever Ian Kennedy, pulling off a six-player trade with the Philadelphia Phillies. In return, the Rangers acquired RHP Spencer Howard, RHP Kevin Gowdy and RHP Josh Gessner.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

NBA Draft news: Lakers sign free agent Chaundee Brown

The Los Angeles Lakers didn’t have a pick in the 2021 NBA Draft after trading for Russell Westbrook, but they may have added NBA-caliber talent to their organization in the minutes after. Following the signings of versatile former Gonzaga Bulldogs wing Joel Ajayi and high-flyer Mac McClung, the Lakers inked...
MLBPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Kris Bryant sheds tears after learning of trade from Cubs

Kris Bryant knew he might get traded on Friday, but there was nothing to prepare him for the moment it actually happened. Marquee captured video of what appeared to be the moment Bryant was informed that he’d been traded by the Chicago Cubs to the San Francisco Giants. Bryant had to wipe away tears after hanging up the phone.
MLBdraysbay.com

Tampa Bay Rays trade target: Kyle Gibson

The Tampa Bay Rays are seeking a pitcher for the end of the world... series. One of the most active teams on the trade speculation market, the Rays have been linked to numerous throwers from myriad teams over the past few days. However, the one with the most smoke blowing around him is Kyle Gibson of the Texas Rangers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy