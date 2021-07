Skateboards clatter as tattooed teens whiz past benches filled with people resting, chatting, or simply taking in the scenes of the evening. The last glimmers of sunlight tinge the twilight sky lilac, just light enough to contrast the spray of water coming from the grand fountain in the center of the park. Along pathways, vendors are set up selling snacks, clothes, and even spontaneous poems. Under the giant archway a projector is set up, about to play a movie. It is Friday night in Washington Square Park, and everywhere is full of life.