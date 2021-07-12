Cache of weapons found in hotel near MLB All-Star Game venue in Denver; 4 arrested

MLB’s All-Star Week welcomed some very special guests – families of America’s Fallen Heroes through TAPS. The Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS) is the national nonprofit organization providing hope, healing and resources to all those grieving the loss of a military loved one. As the guests of Major League Baseball and the Colorado Rockies, TAPS was a recipient of the Military Community Grant, which will help provide essential services to the families they support. During the week’s events, TAPS children were invited to participate in a clinic, where they found community with their peers and created new lifelong memories while having the opportunity to honor their loved ones. Lynne and Bo Cottrell are directors of the Colorado Celebrity Classic annual fundraiser taking place on Saturday, September 11, 2021. The unique event, bringing in national Nashville talent, has raised millions for TAPS.