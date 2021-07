Name change recognizes new responsibilities under legislation from House Bill 3000The Oregon Liquor Control Commission (OLCC) will officially change its name to the Oregon Liquor & Cannabis Commission after Aug. 2 to reflect its new regulatory responsibilities while retaining its previous acronym. Oregon House Bill 3000 directs the OLCC to work in tandem with the Oregon Department of Agriculture and other state and local agencies to further regulate illegal cannabis growth and add restrictions upon the sale of cannabis extractions such as THC. This includes preventing the sale of THC products to children, such as the currently-unregulated pshycoactive Delta-8 THC,...