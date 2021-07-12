Cancel
NBA

Bucks fans prepared to pack Deer District for Game 4

By TMJ4 Web Staff
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 18 days ago
The spotlight is on Milwaukee this week and Bucks fans are loving every moment of it.

Thousands of Bucks fans packed into the Deer District Sunday for Game 3 of the NBA Finals. The momentum is expected to continue into Game 4 on Wednesday.

Officials say there were more than 25,000 people packed onto the plaza during the watch party. Following the Bucks win on Sunday against the Suns, fans are feeling confident about Bucks in 6.

CHASING A CHAMPIONSHIP: MORE COVERAGE:

Tickets for Game 4 at Fiserv is starting at just under $600 while the plaza offers Bucks fans a free alternative.

"Just to be going to games from 5 and 6 years old to see our team winning in the finals like this has just been crazy. To me, it really means a lot just being around all the people. I feel like I need to be here for every game," said one fan.

There is an opportunity to win tickets to Wednesday night's game. The City of Milwaukee Health Department is teaming up with the Bucks to host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic Wednesday. Those who get vaccinated could win tickets to Game 4 .

