Tom Marquand forced to miss plum ride on Alenquer in Grand Prix de Paris over Covid jab

By Chris Goulding
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 18 days ago
Tom Marquand won the 2021 King Edward VII Stakes aboard Alenquer (Image: PA)

Tom Marquand has been ruled out of taking the plum ride on Alenquer in Wednesday's Grand Prix de Paris at Longchamp – because he has only had one Covid jab.

The jockey, fresh from his barnstorming victory on Starman in Saturday’s July Cup at Newmarket, was desperate to ride William Haggas’s Royal Ascot hero in the Group One contest.

But he said: “Sadly I will be missing France because I only managed to have my first Covid jab when it was available for under 25s, which was at the end of June.

“I’ve not been able to get my second one as it’s only been two and a half, three weeks since my first one. I would love to be going over and pursued it very hard, but the French Government and France Galop (Jockey Club) would not let me.”

Jockey Tom Marquand celebrated another big win on Saturday when Starman took the Darley July Cup (Image: PA)

Marquand, currently trading blows with William Buick and Oisin Murphy for the Flat jockeys’ championship, will be replaced by James Doyle on Alenquer, the impressive winner of the King Edward VII Stakes at Royal Ascot last month.

He added: “I want to be champion jockey, but I want to be riding good racehorses more than that, sadly because of the circumstances of coronavirus I’m not riding Alenquer. It’s what it is and cannot be helped.

“Potentially he’s my most exciting horse for this year,” added Marquand. “The way he’s shaping and the form at Sandown (beating Derby winner Adayar) and everything.

“I’m looking forward to watching him run on Wednesday and getting back on him next time.

“Hopefully, he will run a super race – and go and win over there. It’s no walkover by any means. He will need to be good as it’s some race.”

Irish Derby winner Hurricane Lane heads the betting for the Longchamp headliner at 11-8 with Alenquer next best at 9-2.

