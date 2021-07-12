Cancel
Luzerne County, PA

Flash Flood Watch issued for Luzerne, Wyoming by NWS

 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Luzerne; Wyoming FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT The National Weather Service in Binghamton has expanded the * Flash Flood Watch to include a portion of northeast Pennsylvania, including the following areas, Luzerne and Wyoming. * Through late tonight. * Rainfall over the past several days has nearly saturated grounds in many areas. Local streams and creeks are still running higher than normal. Additional rainfall is expected this afternoon into the early evening which could lead to more localized flash flooding.

