Flash Flood Watch issued for Luzerne, Wyoming by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-30 16:47:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-30 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. THIS IS A LIFE THREATENING SITUATION! Heavy Rainfall will cause extensive and severe flooding of creeks, streams, roads and culverts in the affected part of the Cameron Peak burn area. Rock slides or debris flows can also be expected across roads in the warning area. Target Area: Larimer The National Weather Service in Denver has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Southern Larimer County in north central Colorado * Until 630 PM MDT. * At 447 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1.5 to 2.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, gulches, roads, and poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Pennock Pass. This includes the following additional locations Box Prairie, Poudre Springs and Upper Pingree Park Road. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED