Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania coronavirus update: CDC reports more than 14 million vaccinations, state revises numbers

By Eugene Tauber, The Morning Call
The Morning Call
The Morning Call
 18 days ago
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported more than 14 million COVID-19 vaccinations have been administered to Pennsylvania residents as of Monday afternoon.

The CDC numbers include all shots given to the state’s residents, no matter where or by whom.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported Saturday that it revised vaccination statistics from the state’s Immunization Information System to clear up duplicate reports from some vaccination providers. The state tracks shots administered everywhere except in Philadelphia, which is a separate reporting district.

The move caused the number of shots to shrink by more than 600,000. Many of them were orphaned first dose shots that were not updated when a person received his or her second dose.

The chart below shows numbers reported by the CDC, and includes all Pennsylvania residents, even if they received their shots outside the state or by a federal entity that doesn’t report to the state’s Health Department.

The CDC numbers show that 8.15 million Pennsylvanians have received more than 14 million shots, accounting for 73.6% of the 12-and-older population. Among those are close to 6.5 million people — 58.6% of those eligible — who are fully vaccinated, and 1.66 million who are in need of a follow-up shot.

Almost 356,000 Lehigh Valley residents are fully vaccinated, accounting for 61.1% of the eligible population. Almost 724,000 local residents — 78.1% of those eligible — have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Summary of Events

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 236 additional coronavirus cases Saturday, 178 Sunday and 133 on Monday. The seven-day moving average of newly reported cases was 186, down 1% from a week ago. It is down 58% over the last 30 days.

To date, there have been 1.21 million infections statewide.

While case rates are ticking up nationally, especially in Missouri, Arkansas, Florida and Louisiana, Pennsylvania’s rate has maintained a steady summer simmer for several weeks. The Lehigh Valley has closely tracked the statewide population-adjusted rates.

Deaths

Overall : Eight reported Saturday, four Sunday and one Monday. The seven-day moving average of deaths per day is 6, compared with 7 a week ago, a decline of 14%.

Senior Care: Two deaths reported Monday, bringing the total to 13,367, accounting for 48.2% of the state’s 27,750 deaths.

Hospitalizations

There were 256 people hospitalized as of midday Monday compared with 267 Sunday. Of those, 49 were in intensive care, and 32 were on ventilators.

Hospitals in the Lehigh Valley reported 19 COVID-19 patients Monday compared with 21 Sunday, including two in intensive care, and two on ventilators.

Testing

There were 3,305 test results reported Monday, with 3.6% of them positive, compared with 4.4% on Sunday.

The overall positive test rate is 17.4% since the state’s first cases were reported March 6 of last year.

Lehigh Valley

Cases : 14 case reports Saturday, 18 Sunday and 11 additional case reports Monday, including seven in Lehigh County, four in Northampton County. That brings the total to 75,874.

Deaths : No local COVID-related deaths reported since Wednesday. There have been 1,580 total deaths (863 in Lehigh, and 717 in Northampton).

