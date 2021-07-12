Flash Flood Watch issued for Bradford, Lackawanna, Northern Wayne, Pike, Southern Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Bradford; Lackawanna; Northern Wayne; Pike; Southern Wayne; Susquehanna FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of central New York and northeast Pennsylvania, including the following areas, in central New York, Broome, Chemung, Chenango, Delaware, Steuben, Sullivan and Tioga. In northeast Pennsylvania, Bradford, Lackawanna, Northern Wayne, Pike, Southern Wayne and Susquehanna. * Through late tonight. * Heavy rainfall from overnight has saturated the grounds and local streams and creeks are still running higher than normal. Additional rainfall is expected this afternoon into the early evening that could lead to additional flash flooding.