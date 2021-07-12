Cancel
Miami-dade County, FL

Severe Weather Statement issued for Miami-Dade by NWS

weather.gov
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 20:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Miami. You can also share your report with NWS Miami on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Miami-Dade A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL MIAMI-DADE COUNTY At 850 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Miami Lakes to Tamiami to Princeton, moving west at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Hialeah, Miramar, Miami Gardens, North Miami and Doral. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

