Gareth Southgate appears to pick England keeper Jordan Pickford and Kalvin Phillips to take penalty before Jack Grealish

By Richard Forrester
The US Sun
The US Sun
 18 days ago

VIDEO footage has emerged appearing to show Gareth Southgate picking Jordan Pickford and Kalvin Phillips as England's sudden death penalty takers.

The Three Lions boss took responsibility for England's shootout defeat to Italy in the Euro 2020 final.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3738Rr_0auYIEi100
Gareth Southgate can be seen heading over towards Kalvin Phillips Credit: BBC
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ebnWm_0auYIEi100
The England boss was also seen chatting with Jordan Pickford Credit: BBC

Southgate introduced Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho seconds before the penalty shootout with the duo both missing.

Arsenal wonderkid Bukayo Saka also missed the fifth and final kick as England's wait for a major trophy goes on.

It appears Southgate was planning for the event of sudden death during a group huddle at the end of extra-time.

Southgate heads towards Rashford, Sancho and Saka before turning his attentions to Pickford and Phillips - suggesting the pair were next in line.

Goalkeeper Pickford is no stranger to a penalty having scored against Switzerland from the spot in the Nations League.

After the contest, ITV's Roy Keane criticised England's senior players for letting 19-year-old Saka take the crucial kick - a claim strongly denied by Jack Grealish.

Keane said: "If you're Sterling or Grealish, you cannot sit there and have a young kid [Saka] go up for a penalty ahead of you, you can't.

"You cannot let a shy 19-year-old go up in front of you.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08o9bf_0auYIEi100
Gareth Southgate locked in conversation with the squad before the penalty shootout Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c7GKj_0auYIEi100
Southgate consoles Bukayo Saka after missing the crucial penalty Credit: AP

"They have a lot more experience, Sterling has won trophies, they had to get in front of the young kid and stand up."

Grealish responded: "I said I wanted to take one!!!! The gaffer has made so many right decisions through this tournament and he did tonight!

"But I won't have people say that I didn't want to take a peno when I said I will…"

According to the footage, Grealish was eighth in line to take a penalty.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AthzV_0auYIEi100

Southgate was quick to deflect the blame away from his heroes and said: "I chose the penalty takers based on what we've done in training and nobody is on their own.

"We've won together as a team and it's absolutely on all of us in terms of not being able to win the game tonight.

"But in terms of the penalties, that's my call and totally rests with me."

