Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

Where to Watch Your Favorite Childhood Cartoons

By Paige Twenter
Posted by 
Chicago Parents
Chicago Parents
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s time to reminiscence about the cartoons we grew up on. What animated character inspired your personality? Which shows did you religiously watch every day after school? Was your favorite cartoon a childhood bedroom theme or proudly displayed on your school backpack?. Snatch a blanket, load up on snacks and...

www.chicagoparent.com

Comments / 0

Chicago Parents

Chicago Parents

Chicago, IL
336
Followers
1K+
Post
27K+
Views
ABOUT

This group is intended to help parents find and share resources to help them with their children in the Greater Chicagoland area.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youtube Tv#Sling Tv#Cbs#Flintstones#Yabba#Scooby Doo#Amazon#Spotify#Apple Podcasts#Marvel#Cw#Riverdale#Paramount#Super Friends#Wonder Woman#Sling Tv#Gadget
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Batman
News Break
Comics
News Break
Meme
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Cartoons
News Break
Disney
News Break
Netflix
Related
TV SeriesHello Magazine

Netflix cancels four shows - and fans are seriously disappointed

Netflix has cancelled four of their original series - and needless to say, fans aren’t happy! The streaming service has confirmed that Kevin James’ The Crew. Mr Iglesias, Bonding and Katherine McPhee’s Country Comfort. Speaking about the cancellation of Creature Comfort, which followed an aspiring country singer who takes on...
TV Showsjustjaredjr.com

Hulu Reveals Full List of TV Series & Movies Coming In August 2021!

Hulu has unveiled their complete lineup of television shows and movies that will be coming out in August 2021!. The Disney-owned streaming platform doesn’t have a lot of originals premiering in the eighth month of the year, but there are a lot of titles being added. One of the most...
TV & VideosDecider

Is ‘Jungle Cruise’ on HBO Max or Netflix? Where to Watch the Film on Streaming

Get your towels ready, and your flippy-floppies, because it’s nearly time to get on a boat in Disney’s upcoming adventure film, Jungle Cruise. Starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, this movie is inspired by the Disney theme park ride, much like the wildly popular Disney franchise Pirates of the Caribbean. While most critics agree that Jungle Cruise is not quite on the same level as The Curse of the Black Pearl or The Mummy, it’s nonetheless an enjoyable ride that harkens back to the old-school adventure flicks that used to top the box office before the superhero takeover.
TV & VideosDecider

Is ‘Stillwater’ on HBO Max or Netflix? When Will Matt Damon’s Movie Be Streaming?

Move over, Liam Neeson, because Matt Damon is taking on the role of protective papa in his new crime drama, Stillwater, which is opening in theaters this weekend. Directed by Spotlight filmmaker Tom McCarthy—who also co-wrote the screenplay with Marcus Hinchey, Thomas Bidegain, and Noé Debré—Stillwater tells the story of an oil worker named Bill Baker (Damon) who is desperately searching for a way to help his estranged daughter Allison (Abigail Breslin) clear her name. While studying abroad in France, Allison has been falsely arrested for murder and is awaiting trial. Bill struggles to wade through the French legal system and language barrier as the clock is ticking, and he has to decide just how far he’s willing to go to save his daughter.
TV ShowsPosted by
Boston

All the movies and TV shows coming to Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and Amazon Prime in August 2021

This month's streaming highlights include a murder-mystery series featuring Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez. With the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention looking closely at the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant and Massachusetts officials issuing an updated face covering advisory, some residents may be searching for streaming options instead of heading to the theaters this weekend.
Comicsasapland.com

WATCHCARTOONONLINE 2021 – Watch Cartoons Online, Free Watch Anime Online

WATCHCARTOONONLINE 2021 – Watch Cartoons Online, Free Watch Anime Online. This is an online streaming website of lots of cartoons, and also, this website provides a variety of cartoons. In fact, every cartoon is available on this website. This is an amazing destination for those who love cartoons so much...
MoviesDecider

Where to Watch ‘Expelled’

Expelled may have hit theaters years ago, but it’s still pulling in fans old and new. The 2014 teen comedy starring Vine and YouTube star Cameron Dallas tells the story of a high school slacker who pulls a Ferris Bueller-style stunt. Caught by the Dean of Students at his school...
Books & LiteraturePosted by
Red Tricycle

Your Favorite Inspirational Bedtime Stories are Going For Gold

We love the competition of the Olympic Games, but we might love the backstories even more! Just in time for the upcoming Games, Rebel Girls is releasing a new book of short stories featuring 25 phenomenal women in sports. It’s part of the award-winning Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls series and includes Simone Biles, Megan Rapinoe, Chloe Kim and many more!
TV & VideosComicBook

WarnerMedia Reveals Cartoonito and Ellen DeGeneres Cartoon Trailers

WarnerMedia is turning Ellen DeGeneres into a cartoon for their new programming block Cartoonito. The preschool shows will be for younger audiences who love programs like Sesame Street, Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go, and Mush-Mush & the Mushables this fall. Little Ellen will bear the name of the famous comedian. Another original called Lucas the Spider was also revealed today. Degeneres’ show will be animated in 2D and follow a fictionalized seven-year-old version of the talk show host. Lucas’ adventures will be CGI and adapt a viral YouTube show for younger viewers. Both of these shows will not be alone though as Cartoonito brings back a staple of the mid-90s television block: the animated host. Kids will meet Nito, Glob, Wedge, and Itty during these new shows. Check out a short description of each one right here.
BusinessLight Reading

Dish, WarnerMedia bury the hatchet with new HBO deal

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. – DISH Network announced today that the popular HBO Max streaming platform, as well as the HBO and Cinemax premium networks are now available to DISH TV customers nationwide through a new agreement with WarnerMedia. Tied to the launch and for a limited time, DISH is offering customers a 10-day free preview to access HBO and Cinemax.
Recipesbsckids.com

Disney’s Magic Bake-Off On Disney Channel Is Looking Great

We are so looking forward to Disney’s Magic Bake-Off on Disney Channel and now we have a little more to talk about as there is another video released ahead of the premiere on August 13th. So in the video we are treated to a look at some of the teams as well as some of the desserts they made, sent to a fun musical number, but what we find most interesting is the high quality of the cakes we get to see.
Shoppingmouseplanet.com

Disney Stuff - McFarlane Toys: Disney Mirrorverse Collection

Hello MousePlanet! It's the Top 5 guy here dipping back into one of my older series about all that Disney Stuff that we all seem to collect, acquire and accumulate. I spent years writing about all of the various Disney merchandise, collectibles and all sorts of Disney Stuff that has managed to find its way onto the shelves and into the drawers of this house. It's been a while since I wrote about it, but that in no way shape or form means that I've given up on the collecting end. At times I feel like I have more stuff than ever before. My dear friend Robert always told me that, "You have to rotate your stuff. Keep a bunch of it packed away and every once in a while rotate what you have on display. That way it keeps things fresh looking on your shelves." Robert and I always put a little too much thought into our various collections, but he was right and I'm about due to rotate some things in an out of my visible collection. The problem is, of course, that there's always something new to collect! With Disney being the massive merchandise juggernaut that they are, there's never a shortage of new, cool things to acquire. That's on top of all of the old, cool things that I'm still on the hunt for. Case in point being the collection I'm writing about today, the McFarlane Toys Disney Multiverse Collection.

Comments / 0

Community Policy