Houston, TX

Ex-Houston Cop Indicted Over Twisted Beating of Man Who Says He Defecated in Fear

By Pilar Melendez
 18 days ago
A former Houston police officer accused of telling his colleague to shoot an unarmed suspect fleeing a traffic stop and repeatedly beating the man with a pair of handcuffs is facing criminal charges. Lucas Vieira, who was fired from the force on April 16, was indicted by a Harris County...

New York City, NY
