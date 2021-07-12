Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Cedric the Entertainer to host live Emmy Awards ceremony

wcn247.com
 18 days ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cedric the Entertainer will host the Emmy Awards in September as the ceremony returns to a live telecast after last year’s pandemic-forced virtual event. There will be a limited audience of nominees and guests at the Microsoft Theatre for the Sept. 19 show airing on CBS. Cedric the Entertainer is host and producer of the CBS sitcom “The Neighborhood.” Contenders for the 73rd prime-time Emmys will be announced virtually at 8:30 a.m. PDT Tuesday, streaming live on Emmys.com. Among the binge-worthy shows that kept viewers company during the COVID-19 pandemic and are considered front-runners for nominations: “The Crown,” “Ted Lasso,” “The Mandalorian” and “Bridgerton.”

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cedric The Entertainer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emmy Awards#Awards Ceremony#Emmy Nominations#Ap#The Microsoft Theatre#Cbs#Emmys Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesprimetimer.com

Cedric the Entertainer will become only the second Black man to host the Emmys solo after Bryant Gumbel, who hosted in 1997 also for CBS

"If that blows your mind, consider the fact that only one person of color — one — has even had the opportunity to share the stage at the Emmy Awards since Gumbel’s stint in 1997 — Saturday Night Live’s Michael Che when he co-hosted with 'Weekend Update' collaborator Colin Jost in 2018," says Libby Hill. She notes that Cedric the Entertainer will also be one of the more experienced Emmy hosts having helmed the American Music Awards, the Critics’ Choice Television Awards, the NAACP Image Awards, the Soul Train Awards and the TV Land Awards,
CelebritiesThe Day

Cedric the Entertainer performs Saturday at Foxwoods

Cedric the Entertainer? I’d call him Cedric the Overachiever. Not that he isn’t entertaining — he definitely is — but Cedric’s resume over the years is jam-packed with quality work. Right now, of course, he’s starring in the popular sitcom “The Neighborhood” on CBS. He executive produces the show, which...
Yankton, SDkynt1450.com

Award-Winning Band Entertains Yankton

Los Angeles duo and two-time Latin Grammy winner, The Lucky Band, was the featured performer at Saturday’s Kids in the Park event at Memorial Park. The duo, comprised of husband-and-wife Lucky Diaz and Alisha (uh-LISH-uh) Gaddis, credit their family for kick starting the idea for a band…. Diaz is also...
TV & Videosawardswatch.com

2021 Emmys: TV Academy reveals three Creative Arts awards ceremonies, categories for Primetime show, vaccination requirement

The Television Academy today revealed that the Creative Arts Emmys will take place over three ceremonies on September 11 and 12 that cover below the line categories like cinematography, costumes and guest acting. Two of the ceremonies will be in the evening with a third on Sunday afternoon where reality, non-fiction and animation categories will be announced.
MoviesWFMZ-TV Online

France Cannes 2021 Awards Ceremony

'Titane' wins top Cannes honor, 2nd ever for female director. “Titane” has won the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival, making Julia Ducournau the second female filmmaker to win the festival’s top honor in its 74 year history. The awards ceremony Saturday started where it should have ended, with jury president Spike Lee mistakenly announcing the serial killer odyssey as the night's biggest winner. At the end, “Titane's” triumph was announced by Lee and Sharon Stone. Best director was awarded to Leos Carax for “Annette,” the fantastical musical that opened the festival. Cannes’ closing ceremony caps 12 days of red-carpet premieres, regular COVID-19 testing for many attendees and the first major film festival to be held since the pandemic began in almost its usual form.
TV & VideosMartinsville Bulletin

Emmy awards are funny business

TODAY’S WORD is nomenclature. Example: To understand what he was trying to communicate in the huddle, the quarterback relied on the nomenclature spelled out in the team’s playbook, which everyone was supposed to understand. FRIDAY’S WORD was is lugubrious. It means exaggeratedly or affectedly mournful, dark and dramatic. Example: The...
TV & Videospbs.org

PSB Programs Win Emmy Awards

Several PBS programs have won Emmy Awards, according to the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. PBS and PBS KIDS originally received 16 Daytime Emmy nominations. Fellow public television nominees include programs distributed by American Public Television (APT), which air on PBS stations, earning nine nominations. The nominations were announced June 28 by NATAS.
Entertainmentalbanyceo.com

Americans Set The Stage For The Return Of Live Entertainment

In 2020, the pandemic brought the curtain down on entertainment across the nation as sports, concerts and other live events were postponed or canceled entirely. Entertainment venues from box offices to sports arenas and performance halls are mounting a quick recovery in 2021: new data from Allianz Partners USA's 13th annual Vacation Confidence Index* shows that Americans are now ready to resume engaging in large-scale entertainment.
Moviesallaccess.com

Jack Barton Entertainment SummitFest Hands Out Awards

JACK BARTON ENTERTAINMENT (JBE) VIRTUAL SUMMITFEST – THE SERIES Episode 7 took place LAST NIGHT, JULY 22nd. In addition to performances by LUCY DACUS, MAGGIE ROSE and WHITEHORSE, the 2021 JBE TRIPLE A SUMMITFEST AWARDS were announced:. MD Of The Year. Non-Comm - MARGOT CHOBANIAN (KJAC/GREELEY, CO) Markets 75+ -...
Santa Monica, CAmynewsla.com

Spirit Awards Move Ceremony To Earlier Date In Awards Seasons

The annual Spirit Awards ceremony, which honors the best in independent films, will shift away from its traditional date one day prior to the Academy Awards next year, organizers announced Thursday. According to Film Independent, which presents the awards, the 2022 event will be held March 6, three weeks prior...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick make major announcement - fans react

Longtime couple Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick stunned fans with some unexpected news they couldn't wait to share. The Hollywood stars were delighted to announce they will once again be working together on a new project and fans could barely contain themselves. Kevin will be following his wife's orders as...

Comments / 0

Community Policy