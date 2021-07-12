Emily Wolfe interview: "Knowing a lot about the gear side of things can really help you accomplish the sound you have in your head"
There's a wonderful duality to the music of Emily Wolfe. Hailing from Austin, Texas, The 31 year old singer and guitarist is a true shredhead who unafraid of going full scorched earth with her guitar solos, but is also a strong admirer of the aesthetic and songcraft of modern pop music. Her sophomore album, the recently released Outlier, is a joyful marriage of both of these elements – combining slick, modern pop production with dirty blues infused electric guitar riffs that simply ooze attitude.www.musicradar.com
Comments / 0