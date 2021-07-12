Cancel
Emily Wolfe interview: "Knowing a lot about the gear side of things can really help you accomplish the sound you have in your head"

By Sam Drower
MusicRadar.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere's a wonderful duality to the music of Emily Wolfe. Hailing from Austin, Texas, The 31 year old singer and guitarist is a true shredhead who unafraid of going full scorched earth with her guitar solos, but is also a strong admirer of the aesthetic and songcraft of modern pop music. Her sophomore album, the recently released Outlier, is a joyful marriage of both of these elements – combining slick, modern pop production with dirty blues infused electric guitar riffs that simply ooze attitude.

