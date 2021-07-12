Cancel
Paramount Theater Announces Fall Season Lineup

By Jennifer Lewerenz
knsiradio.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KNSI) – After 15 months of being shuttered due to COVID-19, the Paramount Theater is reopening for performances this fall. The season begins on September 24th with the annual Autumn Moon fundraiser, Century Celebration, in honor of the theater’s 100th anniversary. The New Standards are the special guests. The New Standards are jazz and rock combo with a big band playing songs from their favorite films. Tickets are $85 each and feature a pre-show reception with live music and a cash bar. For a $250 sponsorship, guests will get a gourmet dinner, private pre-show reception, premium seating, and “other perks.”

knsiradio.com

knsiradio.com

School Of Rock Concert Returning to Paramount Theater in August

(KNSI) – Tickets are on sale for next month’s School of Rock concert at the Paramount Center for the Arts in St. Cloud. The 16th annual School of Rock is put on by the Wirth Center for the Performing Arts. The two-week program is underway and immerses kids in the...
Theater & Dancemdtheatreguide.com

News: Arena Stage at The Mead Center for American Theater Announces Company’s 2021/22 Season

(Washington, D.C.) Arena Stage Artistic Director Molly Smith and Executive Producer Edgar Dobie announce the 2021/22 lineup for the company’s 72nd Season. Arena is excited to welcome back audiences into our spaces and roar back with an ambitious, thrilling season packed with drama, humor, high-energy music and stories that bring us together. The season reflects Arena’s commitment to produce compelling, dynamic work that speaks to this moment in time as we navigate a new world. Arena is committed to creating work that reflects the voices of our communities and our country. As part of Arena’s mission to serve artists on a national, regional and local scale, two exciting collaborations will take place with American Conservatory Theater and Step Afrika!.

