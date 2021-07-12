Paramount Theater Announces Fall Season Lineup
(KNSI) – After 15 months of being shuttered due to COVID-19, the Paramount Theater is reopening for performances this fall. The season begins on September 24th with the annual Autumn Moon fundraiser, Century Celebration, in honor of the theater’s 100th anniversary. The New Standards are the special guests. The New Standards are jazz and rock combo with a big band playing songs from their favorite films. Tickets are $85 each and feature a pre-show reception with live music and a cash bar. For a $250 sponsorship, guests will get a gourmet dinner, private pre-show reception, premium seating, and “other perks.”knsiradio.com
Comments / 0