Reflective Suns shift focus, eye rebound in Game 4

 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE -- Suns forward Jae Crowder's homecoming game was memorable for a lot of reasons. The former Marquette standout returned to Wisconsin on Sunday for Game 3 of the NBA Finals with Phoenix leading 2-0 and delivered his best game of the series with six 3-point field goals. He was also on the wrong side of a series of Giannis Antetokounmpo highlights, including a personal seven-point run in the second quarter.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba#Basketball#Reflective Suns#Finals#Bucks#The Brooklyn Nets
