Waterbury, CT

A 24-year-old was fatally shot in Waterbury Saturday. Police say he may have been involved in an argument

By Christine Dempsey, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
18 days ago
 18 days ago
A 24-year-old was fatally shot in Waterbury Saturday. Police say he may have been involved in an argument SHAWN SIENKIEWICZ / FOX CT

An argument may have sparked a deadly weekend shooting in Waterbury, police said.

Officers were called to a weapons complaint at 19 Bronson St. shortly before 8 p.m. Saturday, they said. Arriving officers found a man, later identified as Devante Echols, 24, with a gunshot wound to the head. Police and medics gave him medical care and he was taken to the hospital, where he died.

There was a gun next to Echols, police said, and detectives learned that before the shooting, an argument had broken out between Echols and others.

Detectives continue to investigate the homicide. Anyone with information about it is asked to call the detective bureau at 203-574-6941 or Crime Stoppers at 203-755-1234.

Christine Dempsey may be reached at cdempsey@courant.com .

Hartford Courant

Hartford Courant

Hartford, CT
The Hartford Courant is the largest daily newspaper in the U.S. state of Connecticut, and is generally understood to be the oldest continuously published newspaper in the United States. A morning newspaper serving most of the state north of New Haven and east of Waterbury,.

City
Waterbury, CT
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
Waterbury, CT
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting#Ct#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
