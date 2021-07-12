Cancel
Voch Lombardi: "Am I wrong for thinking the Dallas Cowboys are going to have the best offense in the league?"

By Zack Patraw
 18 days ago

On the Sunday ScoutKast with Voch Lombardi and Jeff Cavanaugh, Lombardi raised the question about the Cowboys having one of the best offenses in the league next year.

Last season, the Cowboys struggled and failed to make the playoffs. Having their starting quarterback, Dak Prescott, returning from a brutal ankle injury, there should be minimal questions about whether or not the Cowboys will be significantly better this season. The question is - how much better?

Lombardi and Cavanaugh go position by position over both the Cowboys and Chiefs offenses to compare.

Patrick Mahomes vs. Dak Prescott

Patrick Mahomes is arguably the best quarterback in the NFL today. On the other hand, Prescott could very well be a top-five quarterback in the league if he can return to post-injury form.

Ezekiel Elliott vs. Clyde Edwards-Helaire

Ezekiel Elliott is head and shoulders above Clyde Edwards-Helaire and the rest of the running back room in Kansas City. Getting Prescott back will only magnify the significance of Elliott in the Cowboys' offense.

Tyreek Hill vs. Dallas Wide Receiver Depth

This is where it gets interesting. There is no doubt that Tyreek Hill is one of the most significant mismatches in the game. His speed and ability to make plays with the ball in the air are unmatched. But outside of Hill, there aren't any other receivers that can match what the Cowboys have. Amari Cooper is severely underrated in the media's eyes. He's a terrific route runner with adequate speed and creates separation with ease. They also have Michael Gallup and CeeDee Lamb, with Lamb being an up-and-coming star in the league. While Hill is the best out of this group, the Cowboys have more talent depth at wide receiver.

Travis Kelce Dominates Tight End

The Chiefs have a massive advantage at the tight end position. Travis Kelce is arguably the best tight end in the league, while the Cowboys haven't had a quality tight end since Jason Witten.

Protecting the Quarterback

The entire world saw the Chiefs struggle to stop the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive pressure during Super Bowl LV. Having a revamped offensive line in Kansas City, there will likely be some bumps in the road as they try to form a camaraderie between their new teammates. While the Cowboys also lost pieces to their offensive line last year, they return many of their vital elements.

While it may be crazy to think that the Dallas Cowboys could have the best offense in the NFL, it's not out of the question to think that they could be a top-five offense. With Prescott returning, and the offensive line getting healthy, this bodes well for Elliott and the rest of the offensive weapons. Look for the Cowboys to make it tough for opposing defenses this year.

