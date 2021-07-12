Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Olivia Jade Fires Back at 'Gossip Girl' Reboot Over a Line About Her Mom Lori Loughlin

By Selena Barrientos
goodhousekeeping.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOlivia Jade Giannulli is setting the record straight about one particular scene in the premiere episode of HBO Max’s Gossip Girl reboot. Over the weekend, the 21-year-old influencer watched the first episode of the teen drama reboot and more than halfway through it, she heard her name and a reference to her mom, former Full House star Lori Loughlin. In the snippet, a group of friends took turns consoling a character named Julien Calloway (Jordan Alexander). While reassuring Julien, Luna La (Zión Moreno) dropped the line, "And everything will be fine so long as you win. Olivia Jade gained followers when her mom went to jail."

www.goodhousekeeping.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lori Loughlin
Person
Olivia Jade
Person
Mossimo Giannulli
Person
Olivia Jade Giannulli
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gossip Girl#College Admissions#Hbo Max#Full House#Tiktok
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Deseret News

Here’s why Candace Cameron just thanked Lori Loughlin

Candace Cameron Bure recently thanked her former “Full House” co-star Lori Loughlin for being her “wing woman” during her early dating years. Bure recently posted on Instagram about her 25th wedding anniversary. She shared a photo from 1994, which was the first she took with her future husband Valeri Bure.
Summerland, CAPosted by
Us Weekly

‘Summerland’ Cast: Where Are They Now? Lori Loughlin, Jesse McCartney, Zac Efron and More

California cool! Summerland lasted only two seasons, but it launched many of its actors into stardom and continues to be a memorable show for its fans. The WB series, which ran from 2004 to 2005, centered on Ava Gregory (Lori Loughlin), who became the guardian to her two nephews Bradin (Jesse McCartney) and Derrick Westerly (Nick Benson) and her niece Nikki (Kay Panabaker) after their parents died in a tragic car accident. The Westerly kids left their home in Kansas to live with their aunt in Summerland, California.
TV SeriesElite Daily

Here's Everything You Need To Know About The Hottest Teacher On 'Gossip Girl'

Attention, Upper East Siders: There’s a new Gossip Girl in town, and with it comes all the juicy drama, over-the-top parties, and super-rich, super-messy teen antics you know and love from the original. The series has just begun, but some of the ridiculously gorgeous main characters have already become major standouts, including one extremely handsome classics teacher. Early episodes may have left you wondering: Who plays Rafa Caparros on Gossip Girl? Jason Gotay is a Broadway star-turned-TV dreamboat.
TV SeriesNewsweek

'Gossip Girl' Cast: Is Elizabeth Lail in the 'Gossip Girl' Reboot?

Gossip Girl episode 3, titled "Lies Wide Shut," is streaming on HBO Max now. In the episode, Max Wolfe's (played by Thomas Doherty) two dad's Gideon (Todd Almond) and Roy (John Benjamin Hickey) were introduced into the Gossip Girl world. The episode also touched on Julien's home life and her complete and utter shock to learn her father has a secret girlfriend.
TV SeriesPosted by
Daily Mail

Gossip Girl cast transform into high-society teens as they continue filming reboot in NYC... weeks after premiering on HBO Max

The cast of Gossip Girl were transformed into high-society teenagers as they continued filming the hit HBO Max reboot on Monday. Zion Moreno, 26, Whitney Peak, 18, Savannah Smith, Jordan Alexander, 23, Emily Alyn Lind, 19, and Eli Brown, 21, were spotted looking every inch the cool, upper class New Yorkers as they shot scenes on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan.
TV Seriesstudybreaks.com

‘Gossip Girl’ 2.0: Is the Classic Series Back for Good?

A spinoff of the beloved teen drama hit screens last week. Do these 2021 New York elites live up to Blair and Serena?. In recent years, there has been a huge rise in reboots of classic TV shows that captured the hearts of teens around the world. Many of those, including “Beverly Hills, 90210,” “Full House” and “Boy Meets World,” have received a lot of praise, but for some shows, a reboot is not a great idea. Last week, HBO Max premiered the first episode of “Gossip Girl,” a spinoff of the hit teen drama of the same name, which aired from 2007 to 2012. The original show quickly became a classic, shooting actresses Blake Lively and Leighton Meester to stardom. Unfortunately for HBO Max, the new “Gossip Girl” has not met total praise just yet.
TV Seriesstartattle.com

Gossip Girl (Season 1 Episode 4) HBO Max, “Fire Walks With Z”, Kristen Bell, trailer, release date

Zoya’s (Whitney Peak) attempts to avoid her birthday are no match for Luna (Zion Moreno) and Monet’s (Savannah Lee Smith) warpath. While Julien (Jordan Alexander) escalates tensions, Nick (Johnathan Fernandez) and Davis (Luke Kirby) put down their arms. Bad news sends Max (Thomas Doherty) on a bender, Audrey (Emily Alyn Lind) levels with Aki (Evan Mock), and Kate (Tavi Gevinson) gets an exciting opportunity. Startattle.com – Gossip Girl | HBO Max.
TV SeriesAOL Corp

New 'Gossip Girl' Features Original Cameo No One Saw Coming

Warning: This story contains spoilers from the fourth episode of Gossip Girl. You know you love her … or love to hate her! Georgina Sparks, the troublemaker who constantly stirred up drama on the original Gossip Girl, made a quasi-cameo in the fourth episode of the HBO Max continuation series, which dropped on Thursday, July 29.
TV SeriesPopculture

'Gossip Girl' Reboot Surprises Fans With Villainous Return From Original Series

The name Georgina Sparks (Michelle Trachtenberg) has made a return in the HBO Max Gossip Girl revival. Fans remember the son Sparks gave birth to in the fourth season of the original series. While she originally told Dan Humphrey (Penn Badgely) the child was his, she eventually came clean and revealed that the child belonged to a Russian man named. Serge Ivanov. Well, the baby (Milo) who's now 10 years old makes an appearance in the fourth episode entitled "Fire Walks With Z."

Comments / 0

Community Policy