Olivia Jade Fires Back at 'Gossip Girl' Reboot Over a Line About Her Mom Lori Loughlin

A spinoff of the beloved teen drama hit screens last week. Do these 2021 New York elites live up to Blair and Serena?. In recent years, there has been a huge rise in reboots of classic TV shows that captured the hearts of teens around the world. Many of those, including “Beverly Hills, 90210,” “Full House” and “Boy Meets World,” have received a lot of praise, but for some shows, a reboot is not a great idea. Last week, HBO Max premiered the first episode of “Gossip Girl,” a spinoff of the hit teen drama of the same name, which aired from 2007 to 2012. The original show quickly became a classic, shooting actresses Blake Lively and Leighton Meester to stardom. Unfortunately for HBO Max, the new “Gossip Girl” has not met total praise just yet.