Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Drought conditions pushing wildlife into city limits

By Brian Brennan
Posted by 
ABC15 Arizona
ABC15 Arizona
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CHYki_0auYFeQa00

The summer heat can push wildlife into populated areas.

“June is always our busiest month for human and wildlife conflicts,” said Arizona Game and Fish Spokesperson Mark Hart.

Hart says another dry monsoon could lead to even more run-ins.

“We have photos of creatures like mountain lions jumping a 6-foot wall to drink from a backyard pool, and bears can do the same thing.”

Arizona Game and Fish has delivered 73,000 gallons of water to water-catchments in the back country so far this year. They can be a lifesaving source of water for the animals and can help keep them from venturing too close to humans.

Arizona Game and Fish Department
Arizona Game and Fish has delivered 73,000 gallons of water to water-catchments in the back country so far this year.

“Most of these catchments are in very remote areas so we have to haul these big water trucks on 4-Wheel drive roads many hours in some cases to get it there,” said Hart.

Hart says there are some easy things you can do to keep from attracting wildlife into your yard. The main thing is to eliminate sources of food, water and shelter. Don't leave small pets outside. Don't leave food outside. Don't intentionally feed wildlife. And you want to clear away any brush or areas animals could hide in.

“They want to help, and we get that completely,” he said. “But if you put out a big water source that draws in deer you might pull in a mountain lion as well.”

If you would like to help send water out to thirsty wildlife Game and Fish would appreciate donations. Click here.

Comments / 0

ABC15 Arizona

ABC15 Arizona

2K+
Followers
531
Post
317K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Phoenix, Arizona news and weather from ABC15 Arizona, updated throughout the day.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drought#Fish And Wildlife#City Limits
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Politics
News Break
Environment
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Hot 104.7

Latest Drought Monitor Shows Moderate to Extreme Conditions

Blazing-like hot weather this past week didn't help South Dakota's drought conditions. Added to that, the lack of moisture and hot, dry winds continue to deplete cropland across the state. As the U.S. Drought Monitor released its latest report this week, areas showing an increase of extreme drought increase only...
EnvironmentPosted by
B102.7

Latest Drought Monitor Shows Moderate to Extreme Conditions

Blazing-like hot weather this past week didn't help South Dakota's drought conditions. Added to that, the lack of moisture and hot, dry winds continue to deplete cropland across the state. As the U.S. Drought Monitor released its latest report this week, areas showing an increase of extreme drought increase only...
Marion County, IAkniakrls.com

Drought Conditions Remain Unchanged Locally

The latest U.S. Drought Monitor Report shows conditions have remained largely unchanged locally. Abnormally dry conditions remain along and north of Highway 92 in Marion and Warren Counties, with moderate drought near the Jasper/Marion County line. Additional relief may be possible late this evening into Saturday morning as a cold...

Comments / 0

Community Policy