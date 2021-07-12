Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Maps show stark picture of drought levels across western U.S.

By Sam Radwany
Posted by 
ABC15 Arizona
ABC15 Arizona
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MMrfn_0auYFbmP00

Droughts across much of the west are approaching record levels this summer, with big implications for water usage and wildfire risk.

Maps from the U.S. Drought Monitor -- a federal partnership of agencies and organizations charged with tracking drought conditions across the country -- show just how dry things have gotten in the West this year.

Animated Map: Week-by-week drought conditions for the U.S.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OVLZM_0auYFbmP00

(credit: U.S. Drought Monitor)

Map: Drought conditions June 2020 (left) vs. June 2021 (right)

(credit: U.S. Drought Monitor)

Map: Change in drought conditions in the western U.S. over the last 52 weeks

(credit: U.S. Drought Monitor)

Animated Map: Lake Mead satellite imagery (1984-2020)

You can view more maps on the U.S. Drought Monitor's website.

Comments / 0

ABC15 Arizona

ABC15 Arizona

2K+
Followers
531
Post
317K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Phoenix, Arizona news and weather from ABC15 Arizona, updated throughout the day.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Map#Droughts#Lake Mead#U S
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
AgricultureTennessee Tribune

Drought Will Force Western US To Rethink Water Use, Experts Say

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A record hot summer has laid bare a stark new reality for many states on America’s West Coast: amid rising temperatures and worsening droughts, many will need to systematically rethink the way they manage limited water supplies. “One of the problems with rising temperatures is how it’s...
Agriculturevidanewspaper.com

Drought Will Force Western US To Rethink Water Use, Experts Say

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A record hot summer has laid bare a stark new reality for many states on America’s West Coast: amid rising temperatures and worsening droughts, many will need to systematically rethink the way they manage limited water supplies. “One of the problems with rising temperatures is how it’s...

Comments / 0

Community Policy