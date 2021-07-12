Maps show stark picture of drought levels across western U.S.
Droughts across much of the west are approaching record levels this summer, with big implications for water usage and wildfire risk.
Maps from the U.S. Drought Monitor -- a federal partnership of agencies and organizations charged with tracking drought conditions across the country -- show just how dry things have gotten in the West this year.
Animated Map: Week-by-week drought conditions for the U.S.
(credit: U.S. Drought Monitor)
Map: Drought conditions June 2020 (left) vs. June 2021 (right)
(credit: U.S. Drought Monitor)
Map: Change in drought conditions in the western U.S. over the last 52 weeks
(credit: U.S. Drought Monitor)
Animated Map: Lake Mead satellite imagery (1984-2020)
You can view more maps on the U.S. Drought Monitor's website.
Comments / 0