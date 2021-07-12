Mailbox explodes Monday in Northeast Portland

(Portland Police Bureau)

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Portland police are investigating after a mailbox was blown up Monday morning on 148th Avenue near Burnside in Northeast Portland, KATU reports.

According to police, no one was hurt in the explosion.

“We are very lucky that no bystanders were injured by the debris from this blast,” officials said.

Northeast 148th Avenue was closed briefly but is now back open.

The explosion is similar to an incident that occurred five miles away Saturday night.

According to police, Saturday’s explosion was caused by fireworks. It destroyed a library book exchange and lightly damaged some nearby homes. No one was hurt.