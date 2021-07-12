Cancel
Ames, IA

Ames Library Notes: So Many Lokis

Ames Tribune
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI had been waiting all year for June, ever since Disney announced the Loki miniseries would be available on demand. Wednesdays (or Loki Day as I started calling it) were the highlight of the week when I could sit down and finally watch the next episode. My first introduction to...

www.amestrib.com

Books & Literature
Entertainment
Disney
Books & LiteratureFort Bragg Advocate-News

Community Library Notes: “The Pull of the Stars”

“The Pull of the Stars” by Emma Donoghue is the powerful story of Bridie Sweeney’s life, “fiction pinned together with facts.” Taking place in Dublin during the great flu pandemic of 1918. Shops are shuttered, concerts canceled, and rows of hearses line up outside the undertakers. The narrator rides the tram to her job at the hospital, she reads headlines of numbers of war wounded, shell-shocked and killed in action. More flu cases crowd the hospital when she gets there. Nurse Julia Powers narrates this tale.
ComicsComicBook

Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 7/28/2021

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn't totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, IDW, Scout, Aftershock, and more.
RecipesBBC

Library book returned 53 years late - with £20 note

A book has been returned to Paisley Central Library more than 50 years after it was due back. The copy of Mrs Balbir Singh's Indian Cookery was posted to the library anonymously, along with a £20 note and a letter apologising for its lateness. It was loaned out in about...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Jennifer Garner is 'over-the-moon' as she embarks on exciting new venture

Congratulations are in order for Jennifer Garner who couldn't contain her excitement any longer and shared her happy news on Instagram on Thursday. The Yes Day actress was inundated with support when she updated her fans with her latest career adventure and admitted she was beyond ecstatic. Jennifer shared a...
MoviesComicBook

Dave Bautista Weighs in on Scarlett Johansson Suing Disney: "Told 'Em They Should've Made a Drax Movie"

Marvel fans were in shock earlier this week when it was revealed that Scarlett Johansson had filed a lawsuit against The Walt Disney Company due to breach of contract in regards to the release of Black Widow, with her Avengers: Infinity War co-star Dave Bautista weighing in on the matter, joking that Marvel Studios should have given Drax a solo film instead of Natasha. Given that Johansson has been involved in the MCU for more than a decade, it came as a major surprise to fans to see the conflict with the studio, with Bautista's comment sure to ignite more speculation among fans about whether he's supporting his co-star or siding with the studio, potentially implying there wouldn't have been a lawsuit if they made a Drax movie.
Upworthy

Interabled couple dispel misconceptions about their marriage: 'Our life is normal and silly and fun'

YouTubers Hannah Aylward and Shane Burcaw are all too familiar with people making wild — and more often than not, untrue — assumptions about their relationship. As an interabled couple who document their everyday life online, they are no strangers to ableist and mean comments questioning the nature of their marriage. "Many people have never seen a relationship like ours before, where one individual lives with a physical disability and the other does not," Burcaw, who has a genetic disorder called spinal muscular atrophy, wrote for TODAY. "Our goal in sharing our lives with the world is to help normalize interabled relationships, to show people that our love is just as exciting, fulfilling, and real as any other."
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

This is how Loki did so that Iron Lad arrives at the MCU

The end of Loki established countless variants of Kang, each with its respective timeline. That means Marvel can feature Kang, Immortus, Rama-Tut, and all other versions of the character. If Phase 4 is already anticipating the appearance of the Young Avengers, Iron Lad would have to be part of the plans.
MoviesMovieWeb

Surprise Loki Villain Will Return to the MCU in Many Different Versions Teases Director

Don't go any further if you haven't watched the Loki season one finale. If you've seen it, then get used to Jonathan Majors in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as director Kate Herron has teased that we'll see him as many different versions of Kang the Conqueror. Recently wrapping up its first season on Disney+, Loki brought back Tom Hiddleston for an all-new interdimensional adventure. All six episodes were directed by Herron, and though she is finished with Marvel Studios for now, she teased what was next to come after the Loki finale.
Tom's Guide

Loki season 2 confirmed: Everything we know so far

Yep. It's official. Loki season 2 is actually happening. For the first time in the Marvel Disney Plus shows, the folks at Disney have gone out of their way to not just hint at a second season, but let us know that it's coming. But Loki's director won't be coming back for this new batch of episodes, and she's revealed a little about what's been left on the cutting room floor.
TV SeriesTVOvermind

What We Know about Loki Season 2 So Far

Well, as you can imagine at this moment, there isn’t much to say about season 2 of Loki other than the fact that it’s happening, and that season 1’s director, Kate Herron, won’t be returning. The director has made it clear that she was only here for the one season, and has other works that she’ll be heading on to after this. She had no idea what will happen in the next season, so trying to get anything out of her wouldn’t be a possibility. But what we do know from the end of the first season so far is that He Who Remains, or Kang if people want to call him that, will be back, as will Loki and Sylvie and Mobius, though how things are going to go is kind of up in the air at the moment. During the finale, it was made clear that He Who Remains, or his evil variant, had done away with the Time Keepers illusion, and had decided to take over the TVA as the Sacred Timeline had been fractured beyond belief. Whether Sylvie and Loki will be on the same team again, or if she’ll even remember Loki, is hard to say, since it would appear that so much has been changed.
TV Seriesimdb.com

Loki, WandaVision and Falcon: Comparing Disney+'s Marvel Shows So Far

A new era of Marvel is upon us, both on screen and off. We've now seen the first seasons of the franchise's first three high-profile Disney+ TV shows, and while not every minute has been perfect (much like a regular Marvel movie), they've only made the future more exciting, in more ways than one. The prospect of more high-concept superhero shows is thrilling, and so are the potential stories that are possible thanks to the explosive ways WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Loki ended their seasons. In some ways, the shows are hard to compare, since they're entirely different genres and styles. But in another, major way, all three shows serve as sequels to Avengers:...
GamesRadar+

DC looks for the next generation of comic book readers in Walmart

DC, Marvel, and the other publishers who find a good portion of its readers in dedicated, mostly independent comic book shops and its older-skewing demographic are always looking for new and younger readers to cultivate its next generation of customers. DC's latest effort to reach readers early is called My First Comics, a program that is launching in 500 participating North American stores of the retail giant Walmart and Walmart.com.

