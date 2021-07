Here at Car and Driver, we've been addicted to the kind of speed that 911 Turbos deliver since the 1970s. A recent test of the 911 Turbo S left us quivering with adrenaline and craving more. So, we called Porsche and asked them for another hit, and they complied. Sort of. Perhaps to help wean us off the 640-hp Turbo S, Porsche sent over a 572-hp Turbo. Less powerful but also less expensive than the Turbo S at $173,150, two weeks of Turbo time left us feeling really, really good. So good, in fact, that we asked ourselves: How much more performance do you actually need?