“The Bachelor” Alum Lesley Murphy Details Her Baby Daughter’s ER Scare

Over the weekend, “The Bachelor” alum Lesley Murphy’s daughter Nora, 4 months, was faced with quite an ER scare!

On Saturday, Murphy shared on Instagram, “We went to our pediatrician’s office at 4 p.m. yesterday b/c she was having the same symptoms as her last ear infection. Both ears were clear, RSV test came back negative, but she did have a sore throat. Around 9 p.m. she started developing this really loud barking cough. By midnight, her breathing seemed slightly shallow but figured that was just the congestion building. At 2 a.m. she woke up gasping for air.”

Despite dealing with a 14-minute drive to the ER she called “scary,” Lesley pointed out, “By the time we were at check in, her breathing wasn’t as labored, so my nerves calmed a bit.”

After seeing four doctors in a room, Nora was diagnosed with croup, which Lesley described as “an upper airway infection that blocks breathing and comes with a bad cough.”

Murphy went on, “After breathing treatments and steroids, the doctor decided to admit us to the hospital. That was at 8 a.m. We’re still waiting for a space to open up so that we can all be a bit more comfortable up there. … Right now, she’s fast asleep on my chest in the ER, a slight stridor sound coming from her throat, muffled by the white noise on the bedside. When she wakes, she goes between being in good spirits and struggling a little bit. It’s a roller-coaster. So we wait.”

On Monday morning, Murphy took to Instagram to reveal that Nora was home “after a one night in the ER and another in the hospital.”

“What a crazy 36 hours, and this super crouper (as our nurse affectionately calls her) is still fighting😢It’s the worst feeling watching my baby struggle to breathe. I’m always here to share not only the cute, smiley photos but also the really challenging times in case it helps anyone else,” Lesley continued. “As a new mom, I had no clue what was happening at 2am early Saturday morning.”

Lesley also showed her appreciation to the medical staff and those who sent well-wishes.