Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley boxing match set for Aug. 29 in Cleveland
Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley will compete a day later than originally anticipated. Showtime revealed on Monday that the event headlined by the fight between Paul and Woodley will take place Aug. 29 at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Paul’s hometown of Cleveland, Ohio The bout will take place at 190 pounds. ESPN was first to report the date change as the fight was initially announced to take place on Aug. 28.www.mmafighting.com
