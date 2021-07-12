Dynasty Fantasy Football Quarterback Tiers: Jameis Winston, Trey Lance amongst potential risers in 2021

Most people seem to agree now that tiers are more valuable than rankings when evaluating Fantasy Football players. I'd say that's even more true in Dynasty, because of the contrast between rebuilding and competing teams. But what is even more valuable than telling you the tier a player is currently in is correctly speculating where they'll tier in the future. That's the goal for the July update of Dynasty Tiers. You can scroll to the bottom to see the current tiers, but first here are three quarterbacks who could rise quickly in the coming months.