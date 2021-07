After reading a recent op-ed in the Arizona Capitol Times by Samuel Sprague (Contact Sinema, Kelly; support the Pro Act), we thought we’d give a different perspective and show the dangers of the PRO Act on the economy of Arizona. Small and independent businesses across the state are still struggling to recover from the economic fallout of the pandemic. The road to recovery for small businesses has been a long and uneven one, due to varying government-mandated regulations on different industries and in different localities. Now, legislation in the U.S. Senate poses a potentially even larger threat to Arizona businesses than the pandemic.