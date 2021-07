It’s day 23 inside the Big Brother House and we have had a season’s worth of game & gaming so far. I am reading a lot of fans on social media think this has been a boring season, however I see the cracks forming in some of the 823 alliances – and that will lead to massive excitement. We are going to see our first true blindside tonight – as long as no one else tries to spill the beans (see more in the rankings). After tonight’s eviction, we REALLY need to see some sort of shift in power as this is the last week of the Teams & we know the wall comp is lurking in the wings next Thursday night.