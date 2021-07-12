Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

‘Cooking is a way for me to share my love’: recipes from Melbourne public housing residents

By Jess Ho with recipes by Kelli Willis and Deepa Gupta
Posted by 
The Guardian
The Guardian
 18 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gGOg7_0auYECnj00

Melburnians are very familiar with being locked down. Our state has had four, but some of us have experienced lockdown in such an extreme fashion, it was considered a breach of human rights, according to the Victorian ombudsman.

Related: Melbourne public housing Covid lockdown violated human rights, Victoria's ombudsman finds

In July 2020, the Victorian government locked down nine public housing towers, home to 3,000 people, to contain the spread of coronavirus. The decision was based on “patterns of movement, friendship groups [and] family groups”, the premier said at the time.

In a step to recover from the social impacts of that hard lockdown, the residents of the same public housing towers, along with Cohealth (a non-for-profit community health organisation), have published a cookbook, Cooking, Recovery and Connections, which emphasises the strength and resilience within these friendship and family groups.

“The lockdown removed residents’ autonomy, even around cultural practices and food choices. Coming together to create the cookbook has been a beautiful way to re-empower the residents,” says Gabby Creed, community mobilisation lead at Cohealth.

There are recipes, stories and artworks from residents with diverse cultural backgrounds – Somalian, Ethiopian, Eritrean, Indian, Egyptian and South Sudanese. Cooking, Recovery and Connections is free to download, but if you’re able to make a donation to the community via Sisterworks , it is encouraged.

Woven between illustrations and storytelling, the book provides recipes for okra, Eritrean sweet bread, falafel, fatteh and many other dishes that are cooked and shared regularly between the residents in Flemington and North Melbourne.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yIP2t_0auYECnj00
Somali oat and meat soup (shurbad). Photograph: Carly Earl/The Guardian

Kelli Willis, who contributed the recipe for shurbad (a Somalian oat and meat soup, usually eaten during Ramadan) chose to share this dish because “I knew the dish would be popular … I’ve made it for people from West Africa, Morocco and Algeria and they love it. Cooking is a way for me to share my love and gratitude. I made this dish for one of my kid’s friends who passed away when he was really young, and my father-in-law while he was in hospital. That act of giving and the joy it brought them will always be with me when I make this dish.”

Nagat Abdalla, a public housing resident and Cohealth community support officer who was also on the project team for the cookbook, says: “We needed to find new ways to connect due to the pandemic. We realised that recipes and food were something we could share. For our community it’s part of our daily life to share food.”

Willis echoes this sentiment, saying that residents banded together over Facebook during lockdown, offering to pick up ingredients in bulk and dropping them at each other’s doors if they didn’t feel safe to go shopping themselves.

As for how to use the cookbook, Willis laughs and says, “I hope people actually try the recipes. I am guilty of having cookbooks I don’t cook out of. But we are showing people the food we eat often and enjoy eating. I hope they become popular outside of the community.”


Shurbad: Somali oat and meat soup

Prepared by Kelli Willis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sH5Si_0auYECnj00
Shurbad is usually eaten during Ramadan. Photograph: Carly Earl/The Guardian

This particular soup is of Somali origin. It is usually eaten during Ramadan. This soup signifies the month of fasting, the gathering of families and friends and the sharing of food between neighbours during the holy month. I have made and shared this soup with so many people over the years who absolutely love it.

I have shared it with ones I have lost and ones that have left. As the soup is warm, the idea of it gives me the same feeling. Making food for family and friends is how I express my love and gratitude. I hope by sharing this recipe, it will give others the same feelings and joy.

450g lamb or goat curry pieces
4 litres water
¼ cup short grain rice (Calrose rice)
¼ cup pearl barley
3 tomatoes , chopped
2 tbsp Vegeta
3 garlic cloves
3 dried lemons , whole dried lemons are available online and via specialty grocers
1 cup porridge oats
3 tbsp vegetable oil
½ onion , diced
1 tbsp xawaash (see recipe below)
¼ tsp ground black pepper
¼ tsp turmeric powder
2 tbsp white vinegar

Bring meat to the boil using four litres of water. Add the rice, barley, Vegeta, tomatoes, garlic and dried lemons.

Cook on medium heat for one and a half hours. Add the oats and cook for another 30 minutes, stirring to make sure the oats don’t stick to bottom of pot.

Remove any bones from the meat pieces and discard.

In a pan, fry the onion until translucent. Add the xawaash, black pepper and turmeric. Add the toasted spice mix to soup. Add vinegar and mix well.

This soup can be blended for a smoother texture.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XOmhT_0auYECnj00
Xawaash spice blend. Photograph: Carly Earl/The Guardian

For the xawaash
½ cup cumin seeds
½ cup coriander seeds
2 tbsp black peppercorns
1 tbsp cinnamon bark
1 tbsp cardamom pods
1 tsp cloves (whole)
2 tbsp turmeric powder

Heat whole spices in a dry pan on medium heat until toasted. Blend together until it is powder form. Add turmeric and mix well. Store in an airtight glass jar.

Gajar hawa – Indian carrot pudding

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JySVP_0auYECnj00
Gajar hawa is a carrot-based sweet dessert pudding from the Indian subcontinent. Photograph: Carly Earl/The Guardian

Prepared by Deepa Gupta

The most popular sweet dish of north India. A winter favourite!

1kg carrots , grated
1 tbsp desi ghee
1 cup dates , chopped
1kg full cream milk
1 cup sugar
100g slivered almonds
100g cashews , chopped
10 pieces green cardamom with shell , semi-powdered
50g raisins

Put the grated carrots in a large pan on medium heat. Add a pure oil, called desi ghee in Indian language – it’s easily available from specialty grocers and some supermarkets.

Let the mixture simmer for a few minutes until the carrots become moist and begin to soften. Add the chopped dates and stir the mixture at short intervals, so it doesn’t stick to bottom of pan.

After 10 minutes add the milk and sugar and turn down the heat. Let the carrots boil in the milk, stirring it occasionally until the carrots and milk form an almost paste-like mixture.

Add the almonds, cashews and cardamom and mix well. Add the raisins and stir on low heat for 10 more minutes, then the pudding is ready to eat.

It can be eaten piping hot, or left to cool to room temperature. It’s a healthy and tasty dish best served in small transparent bowls. A favourite for the cold season!

Comments / 0

The Guardian

The Guardian

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Cooking#Public Housing#Melburnians#Victorian#Covid#Somalian#Ethiopian#Eritrean#Indian#Egyptian#South Sudanese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Place
Melbourne
News Break
World
Country
India
News Break
Housing
News Break
Recipes
Related
Visual ArtTime Out Global

Where to find Melbourne’s best public artworks

Public art is wonderfully accessible but also quite often devisive. Out in the open for all to see, it's common for public artworks to attract opinions from art critics right through to Joe Blow – and that's fantastic. As Australia's cultural capital, Melbourne is dotted with public artworks that add...
AgricultureTree Hugger

5 Vegetables My CSA Share Has Taught Me to Appreciate

For the past 10 years, I've been a member of a Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) share program. I pay upfront at the start of the season for a 20-week subscription, and then pick up a box of organic vegetables every Wednesday afternoon that is overflowing with whatever was harvested that day.
Texas StateFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Texas S'mores recipe: The Cooking Mom shares details

For it to be a true camping experience, there have to be s'mores, right? The Cooking Mom joins FOX6 WakeUp to share her recipe!. Spread peanut butter on tortillas. Sprinkle a handful of chocolate chips and marshmallows on top. Fold over tortilla. Wrap in foil. Cook on grill over low heat for a few minutes. Remove foil and eat.
Taylor, TXtaylorpress.net

Cooking with love

A cake for the Rev. James A. Davis’ birthday is ready for guests at Davis Grocery & Bar-B-Q in Taylor July 10. Davis Grocery & Bar-B-Q hosted birthday festivities for the Rev. James A. Davis…
RecipesPosted by
WGN TV

Dean shares recipes for Bratwurst prepared 5 ways

WGN’s Dean Richards shares recipes for Bratwurst prepared five different ways. In a cast iron or heavy bottomed skillet, melt the butter over medium high heat. Add the onion and caraway seeds and cook for 5 minutes or until the onions begin to soften. Season with kosher salt. Nestle the bratwurst in the onions, add the bottle of ale and bring to a low boil. Reduce the heat to a simmer and cook for 30-40 minutes, turning the brats occasionally.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Twice Cooked Pork With Cabbage Recipe

Whether you're having a big dinner party with friends or a Friday night by yourself, you can usually bank on a classic Chinese dish that will be a big hit amongst all the diners. This twice cooked pork with cabbage sounds impressive and combines ingredients that create a super spicy, sweet authentic dish. However, this recipe developed by Ting Dalton isn't just really accessible and straightforward, it pairs super simple ingredients to create a really delicious meal.
RecipesPopSugar

The Traditional Puerto Rican Recipes That Brought Me Back to My Late Abuela's Kitchen

There are few memories from my childhood more comforting to me than those created in my abuela's kitchen. As a little girl, I spent countless mornings watching our maternal Puerto Rican matriarch tending to various pots and pans at the same time, all seamlessly coming together into a mouthwatering dish that my young mind could only chalk up to magic. And while I would eventually follow in her footsteps of becoming a skilled home cook in my own right, my time in her kitchen as a child was spent exclusively — and happily — as a taste tester and an admiring audience member.
Recipeswilliams-sonoma.com

8 Ways to Cook Eggs

When you have eggs in your fridge you’re never far from a delicious meal. The humble, but mighty ingredient can be scrambled up in mere minutes and be added to toast for a satisfying, high-protein breakfast. It can be tossed in a ramekin with tomato sauce and put in the oven for 15 minutes for an elegant, hands-off meal. And it can be turned into the creamiest omelette — stuffed with cheese, ham, and all the veggies — for an easy, dinner-worthy dish. Need we go on?
RecipesModern Mrs. Darcy

Food Gift Love: More Than 100 Recipes to Make, Wrap, and Share

From the publisher: "Maggie Battista, a food-gift guru and rising star of the blog world, celebrates her expertise in and enthusiasm for small-batch, hand-crafted foods. She features 100 memorable, edible gifts for any occasion with simple, delicious recipes, detailed wrapping instructions, and stunning photography. There are countless ways to share the pleasures of food with people you care about—from simple homemade infused salts and sugars to instant-gratification gifts like fresh ricotta and flavored butters; from jams, pickles, and vinaigrettes to irresistible cookies, desserts, savories, and spirits that will impress fellow food fans. There’s helpful information for creating your own Food Gift Love pantry at home as well as creative guidance on how to wrap food gifts with style. This book will inspire cooks, food-lovers, and DIY fans to be year-round food gifters."
Food & DrinksPosted by
The Independent

How to picnic like a Michelin-starred chef

Like strawberries and cream, picnics are an essential part of British summertime. While we can never guarantee the weather, we remain committed to eating on the move, from squashed sarnies on the beach to gourmet packs-ups at Glyndebourne. This year, Theo Randall, formerly head chef at the River Cafe and...
RecipesNorfolk Daily News

Is ‘my’ recipe really mine?

Judy’s chocolate chip banana bread muffins were a big hit in my house the other day. Who is Judy? I have no earthly idea. I found the recipe online: “Judy’s Chocolate Chip Banana Bread.” (Yep, yep, I know. I made muffins, not bread. More about that later.) The recipe was...
Recipesnachicago.com

‘Clean the Garden’ Kimchi

This easy kimchi recipe turns common garden veggies into a spicy probiotic ferment that’s loaded with good bacteria and health benefits. 1 lb Chinese cabbage (napa or bok choy preferred, but. other cabbage will do) 1 daikon radish or a few red radishes. 1 to 2 carrots. 1 to 2...

Comments / 0

Community Policy