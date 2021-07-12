Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

WHO Calls for Global Registry of Human Genome Editing

Posted by 
HealthDay
HealthDay
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QlD9a_0auYEA2H00

MONDAY, July 12, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- New recommendations on human genome editing issued by the World Health Organization include a call for a global registry to track "any form of genetic manipulation" and a whistle-blowing process for unethical or unsafe research.

The WHO first commissioned the expert advisory panel in late 2018, after a Chinese scientist said he had created the world's first gene-edited babies, the Associated Press reported.

All studies involving human genome editing should be made public, even though it wouldn't necessarily stop unprincipled scientists, the expert panel now advises.

"In the field of stem cell research, unscrupulous entrepreneurs and clinics have deliberately misused clinical trial registries by registering procedures they plan to undertake as if they were properly sanctioned clinical trials," they noted.

They said the WHO must ensure that all genetic editing research registered in its database is reviewed and approved by an ethics committee, the AP reported.

Also, the United Nations' health agency should have methods to identify any potentially concerning gene editing trials and to report "violations of research integrity."

There have been several cases where backlash halted planned controversial gene editing experiments in Russia, Ukraine and Turkey, noted expert panel member Robin Lovell-Badge, of the Francis Crick Institute, the AP reported.

Still, although the WHO is now calling for stricter oversight of genome editing, there's not a lot the agency can actually do, as gene-editing techniques become cheaper and easier.

The United Nations can't compel any country to abide by its rules, even during a public health emergency, the WHO acknowledged.

More information

Find out more about CRISPR gene editing technology at the U.S. National Library of Medicine.

SOURCE: Associated Press

Comments / 147

HealthDay

HealthDay

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

HealthDay News in English, written with the non-physician reader in mind. We are the world's largest health news service. All articles are reported and sourced by HealthDay, which does not republish verbatim press releases.

 https://consumer.healthday.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Registries#Stem Cell Research#Genetic Editing#Genome Editing#Healthday News#Chinese#The Associated Press#Ap#The United Nations#Crispr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Ethics
News Break
Science
Related
Medical Sciencestudyfinds.org

COVID-19 cure already discovered? Ivermectin ‘can end this pandemic’

WASHINGTON — A COVID-19 treatment capable of ending the pandemic once and for all may already be available for use. A team of researchers, including three U.S. government senior scientists, are calling for governments around the world to start treating coronavirus patients with ivermectin. Their findings reveal the drug not only prevents people from contracting COVID, but also defeats the virus and saves lives.
WorldNews-Medical.net

Israeli study of breakthrough infections following full BNT-Pfizer vaccination, 40% immunocompromised

Severe forms of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) linked to high mortality rates might arise in a minority of fully-vaccinated individuals with many co-occurring medical conditions, finds a recent study by Israeli researchers published in the journal Clinical Microbiology and Infection. In Phase III clinical trials, two mRNA COVID-19 vaccines (Pfizer/BioNTech's BNT162b2...
Sciencegeneticliteracyproject.org

Setting ethical limits on human gene editing after fall of 14-day barrier

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. Quick, accurate and easy-to-use, CRISPR-Cas9 has made genomic editing more efficient—but at the same time has made human germline editing much more feasible, erasing many of the ethical barriers erected to prevent scientists from editing the genes of heredity.
ScienceNature.com

Inflammation clock, mini vaccine dose and genome editing

The latest science news, in brief. You have full access to this article via your institution. ‘Inflammation clock’ can reveal biological age. A new type of age ‘clock’ can assess chronic inflammation to predict whether someone is at risk of developing age-related disorders such as cardiovascular and neurodegenerative disease. The clock measures ‘biological age’, which takes health into consideration and can be higher or lower than a person’s chronological age.
SciencePosted by
LiveScience

As little as 1.5% of our genome is 'uniquely human'

Less than 10% of your genome is unique to modern humans, with the rest being shared with ancient human relatives such as Neanderthals, according to a new study. The study researchers also found that the portion of DNA that's unique to modern humans is enriched for genes involved with brain development and brain function. This finding suggests that genes for brain development and function are what really set us apart, genetically, from our ancestors.
SciencePosted by
Vice

Less Than 7% of the Human Genome Is Actually Uniquely Human, Study Finds

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. It’s common knowledge that humans share a portion of our genome with Neanderthals, but a new study reports just how much of the human genome is unique to our species and was not inherited from our archaic ancestors, and it's surprisingly little.
CancerNature.com

A pan-cancer landscape of somatic mutations in non-unique regions of the human genome

A substantial fraction of the human genome displays high sequence similarity with at least one other genomic sequence, posing a challenge for the identification of somatic mutations from short-read sequencing data. Here we annotate genomic variants in 2,658 cancers from the Pan-Cancer Analysis of Whole Genomes (PCAWG) cohort with links to similar sites across the human genome. We train a machine learning model to use signals distributed over multiple genomic sites to call somatic events in non-unique regions and validate the data against linked-read sequencing in an independent dataset. Using this approach, we uncover previously hidden mutations in ~1,700 coding sequences and in thousands of regulatory elements, including in known cancer genes, immunoglobulins and highly mutated gene families. Mutations in non-unique regions are consistent with mutations in unique regions in terms of mutation burden and substitution profiles. The analysis provides a systematic summary of the mutation events in non-unique regions at a genome-wide scale across multiple human cancers.
ScienceNature.com

Therapeutic genome editing: regulatory horizons

An increasing number of genome-editing technologies are being developed. Here, we highlight some of the key issues for future therapies using these technologies from a regulatory perspective. European Medicines Agency, Amsterdam, Netherlands; The United Nations University–Maastricht Economic and Social Research Institute on Innovation and Technology, Maastricht, Netherlands. Eleonora Agricola. Italian...
TechnologyArs Technica

Google turns AlphaFold loose on the entire human genome

Just one week after Google's DeepMind AI group finally described its biology efforts in detail, the company is releasing a paper that explains how it analyzed nearly every protein encoded in the human genome and predicted its likely three-dimensional structure—a structure that can be critical for understanding disease and designing treatments. In the very near future, all of these structures will be released under a Creative Commons license via the European Bioinformatics Institute, which already hosts a major database of protein structures.
Columbia, MOmissouri.edu

‘Dark matter’ in cat genomes may shed light on human disease

MU researchers find cat genome resembles human genome more closely than nearly all other mammals. While dogs may be man’s best friend, cats are more genetically similar to humans than nearly any other mammal, according to a researcher and her team at the University of Missouri. The findings, published today in Trends in Genetics, come after decades of genome DNA sequencing by Leslie Lyons, a Gilbreath-McLorn endowed professor of comparative medicine in the MU College of Veterinary Medicine.
Cancergeneticliteracyproject.org

Viewpoint: It’s time for a reassessment of the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC)’s role in sabotaging glyphosate, one of the world’s most popular — and safest — herbicides

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. As we’re in the midst of a reevaluation of whether the Virology Laboratory in Wuhan, China was the true source of the Covid-19 virus that caused the pandemic, a theory which the World Health Organization (WHO), many U.S. scientists, and the media rejected for over a year’s time, there is another issue that warrants a complete reexamination: The International Agency for Research on Cancer’s (IARC’s) assessment of glyphosate.
Sciencehealththoroughfare.com

Study Finds That a Maximum of Only 7% of the Human Genome is Truly Unique

We often believe that the modern human is unique in all ways, but a new study published in the journal Science Advances finds that such a statement is far from the truth. Instead, most of the genes that can be found in our species are present in Neanderthals, Denisovans, as well as in other ancestors.
Public HealthUN News Centre

On World Hepatitis Day, WHO calls to eliminate disease by 2030

The UN health agency pointed out on Wednesday, World Hepatitis Day, that every 30 seconds a person dies from a hepatitis-related illness and called for all countries to work together to eliminate this preventable disease as a public health threat by 2030. . While some progress has been made, World Health...
Hamilton, MTNews-Medical.net

NIH scientists demonstrate efficient aerosol transmission of SARS-CoV-2 in hamsters

Researchers in the United States have demonstrated the efficient aerosol transmission of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) – the agent that causes coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) – in a hamster model. The team from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases in Hamilton, Montana, specifically designed novel...
ScienceBirmingham Star

Tuberculosis suppress body's immune response

Maryland [US], July 30 (ANI): During a new study, researchers from the University of Maryland recently found a gene that helps tuberculosis turn off an important immune signalling system in infected human cells. The study was published in the journal PLOS Pathogens. When Mycobacterium tuberculosis (Mtb), the bacterium that causes...
WildlifeSmithonian

Human Genomes Are Surprisingly Cat-Like

Cats have genomes that are structured in much the same way that humans’ are, and an article published this week in the journal Trends in Genetics argues this unique quality has been underutilized by scientists who have more commonly studied mice and dogs, reports Katherine J. Wu for the Atlantic.
ScienceSciDev.Net

Q&A: Genome sequencing against COVID needs to be global

Consortia in India and Sub-Saharan Africa seek to expand genomic surveillance. Initial focus on informing response to COVID-19 variants of concern. Longer-term goal of sustaining local capabilities to mitigate future pandemics. Access to fast, accurate genomic sequencing information is key to ending the COVID-19 pandemic, says Manisha Bhinge, managing director...
ScienceNeuroscience News

How Artificial Neural Networks Help Us Understand Neural Networks in the Human Brain

Summary: Researchers propose a novel computational framework that uses artificial intelligence technology to disentangle the relationship between perception and memory in the human brain. Source: Stanford. Neuroscience is a relatively young discipline. This is especially true in relation to the physical sciences. While we understand a great deal about how,...

Comments / 147

Community Policy