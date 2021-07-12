Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Income support for casual workers essential to avoid extended Sydney lockdown, unions say

By Mostafa Rachwani
Posted by 
The Guardian
The Guardian
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pk6xm_0auYDzeB00
A man in high viz walks passed shuttered shops Photograph: Saeed Khan/AFP/Getty Images

The only way for Sydney to avoid a protracted lockdown is to provide income support to casual workers choosing between forgoing a wage or going to work while potentially infectious, unions say.

The NSW premier, Gladys Berejiklian, said on Monday key workers were leaving home with symptoms and unknowingly spreading the virus.

“Even if you regard yourself as an essential worker, especially in the Fairfield local government area, do not leave home if you have symptoms,” she said.

“We are seeing very, very key workers, unfortunately, leave the home with symptoms or not knowingly spreading the virus. We would prefer you stayed at home unless you absolutely have to leave the house.”

Related: Latest NSW Health Covid exposure sites: full list and map of Sydney hotspots and coronavirus case locations

Fairfield, Canterbury-Bankstown and Liverpool in western Sydney – containing some of the most diverse suburbs in the country – continue to be areas of concern for authorities. They are also where many casual and essential workers live.

Dr Andy Marks, director of the centre for western Sydney at Western Sydney University, said there was “significant” inequality between western Sydney, where much of the outbreak was now centred, and the rest of the city.

“We … have many people in jobs that don’t allow them to work remotely – for example, in essential services teaching, nursing, transport-related sectors.

“When you have no option to earn income and you have no support from the federal government to supplement that during a lockdown … it’s a really challenging choice to have to make, to decide whether or not you maintain your income or you follow public health advice.”

Gerard Dwyer, the national secretary of the union for retail, fast food and warehouse workers told Guardian Australia: “The only effective way out of the current lockdown is to support businesses with wage subsidies and ensure that essential retail and fast food outlets maintain the highest levels of safety.”

Dwyer said retail workers faced a high risk of infection, with shops or shopping centres comprising 64% of close contact sites and 79% of casual contact sites between 2 and 9 July.

“Shoppers have the option of [going] shopping, retail workers do not. They are at the beck and call of their employers,” he said.

“Jobkeeper 2.0 would enable workers to feed their families, pay for their housing and other essentials of life. It would keep the people of NSW safer and healthier. It would improve the chances of economic activity in NSW returning to normal more rapidly, boosting the entire economy.”

Marks said a series of historical issues were cascading into the latest outbreak, exacerbating an already precarious situation for many people from low socio-economic backgrounds.

“We have concentrations of investment in inner Sydney, whereas you have parts of western Sydney where there simply isn’t comparable investment in job creation, and that’s forcing people to leave their homes and to commute. And that’s not possible during a pandemic.”

Josh Cullinan, secretary of the retail and fast food workers union, was scathing of the state government for not adequately protecting workers, and has called on the state government to provide greater clarity on who is and isn’t an essential worker.

“Huge numbers of retail and fast food workers are employed in casual work and know if they refuse to attend a shift they will be effectively sacked,” Cullinan said.

“It is clear that the industry needs to be directed as to what is essential and non-essential retail. We have many retailers open who do not sell any genuinely essential items.

“Our members are being put at risk and in harm’s way in the pursuit of profit by many retailers and fast food companies despite the lessons being learned in Victoria.

“The industry needs to be directed to shut all but genuinely essential outlets, and all workers need financial support akin to jobkeeper and jobseeker to see out a genuine lockdown.”

Related: NSW urges people to bring forward second AstraZeneca dose to six weeks

The federal health minister, Greg Hunt, told reporters on Monday that discussions between the commonwealth and the NSW government were “ongoing” in relation to an economic and mental health support package.

“The stresses that families, workers, businesses, are facing are real and significant. So these are supports to assist people through the difficult challenging lockdown period,” he said.

“We have done this before, we have done this nationally. We have done this in other states and territories. We have been through this in Victoria … and we will do this again in New South Wales.”

Comments / 0

The Guardian

The Guardian

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gladys Berejiklian
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Income Support#Essentials#Nsw#Covid#Western Sydney University#Guardian Australia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Retail
News Break
Economy
News Break
AstraZeneca
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Public Health
Place
Sydney
News Break
Liverpool F.C.
Country
Australia
Related
Public HealthMedicalXpress

Sydney lockdown extended by four weeks as virus outbreak grows

Millions of Sydney residents will spend another month in lockdown, authorities announced Wednesday, citing a still-fast-growing coronavirus outbreak and stubbornly low vaccination rates. Australia's biggest city had been due to exit five weeks of lockdown on July 30, but the restrictions will now remain in place until August 28 as...
WorldBBC

Covid-19: Quarantine travel review and Sydney extends lockdown

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Wednesday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening. Fully vaccinated travellers arriving from the EU and the US could soon avoid quarantine, bringing them inline with the rules for UK citizens returning from amber list countries, apart from France. Senior ministers will be discussing later whether anyone arriving in England from the EU and the US would avoid 10 days of self-isolation if jabbed elsewhere. Such a change would benefit people such as tourists or expats who want to come to the UK for holidays or to visit loved ones.
Worldheraldstandard.com

Asia Today: Sydney lockdown extended, record cases in SKorea

SYDNEY (AP) — Australia’s largest city Sydney will remain in lockdown for another month. The New South Wales state government announced that the lockdown of the city of 5 million would last at least until Aug. 28, after reporting on Wednesday 177 new infections in the latest 24-hour period. It was the largest daily tally since the cluster was discovered in mid-June.
Public Healthalbuquerqueexpress.com

Sydney's Coronavirus Lockdown Extended Another Month

The five million residents of Sydney, Australia will remain under strict lockdown orders for another four weeks as the number of new COVID-19 infections continues to rise. The extension for Australia's largest city was announced Wednesday when authorities in New South Wales state, of which Sydney is the capital, reported 177 new infections over a 24-hour period, slightly higher than the previous record of 172 new cases posted on Tuesday.
Public HealthThe Guardian

Just 39% of NSW residents over 70 are fully vaccinated against Covid, despite push for jabs

NSW is lagging behind many other states and territories when it comes to vaccinating its elderly population with fewer than 40% of over-70s fully vaccinated against Covid-19. New data released by the federal government on Wednesday provides a state breakdown of national vaccination numbers for the first time. The figures reveal that of the almost 1 million people aged over 70 in NSW, 77% have received a first vaccine dose and 39% have received a second dose.
Labor IssuesPosted by
Daily Mirror

Millions of workers trapped in insecure jobs, as MPs and unions demand shake-up

Millions of workers are stuck in insecure jobs paying less than the Real Living Wage, a report reveals today. Researchers found 3.7 million grafters – 12% of all employees – are in low-paid work and suffer “some form of work insecurity” such as being underemployed, given “volatile” pay or hours, trapped in non-permanent work against their choice, or are in low-paid self-employment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy