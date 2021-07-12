Cancel
From Cannes: ‘Flag Day’’s Artful, Empty Vignettes of Childhood Trauma

Cover picture for the articleJohn Vogel is a terrible father. That, it seems, is the general message of “Flag Day,” a film starring Sean Penn (who doubles as director) along with his real-life children Dylan and Hopper. “Flag Day” follows the real-life story of Jennifer Vogel’s (Dylan Penn) attempts to cope with her father’s absences, criminal behavior, and spiraling web of lies — and somehow reconcile her perpetual disappointment in him with her lingering love for him.

