Olivia Jade Fires Back at 'Gossip Girl' Reboot Over a Line About Her Mom Lori Loughlin
Olivia Jade Giannulli is setting the record straight about one particular scene in the premiere episode of HBO Max’s Gossip Girl reboot. Over the weekend, the 21-year-old influencer watched the first episode of the teen drama reboot and more than halfway through it, she heard her name and a reference to her mom, former Full House star Lori Loughlin. In the snippet, a group of friends took turns consoling a character named Julien Calloway (Jordan Alexander). While reassuring Julien, Luna La (Zión Moreno) dropped the line, "And everything will be fine so long as you win. Olivia Jade gained followers when her mom went to jail."www.goodhousekeeping.com
