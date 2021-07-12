Cancel
Jefferson County, NY

Blotter: Jefferson County police activity for Monday, July 12

 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWATERTOWN — Noah L. Weaver, 38, of 1106 Coffeen St., Apt. C1, was charged by city police Sunday with second-degree criminal trespass and second-degree harassment. According to police records, at about 8:55 p.m. Sunday, Mr. Weaver entered the apartment of Heidi Weaver and remained there illegally after being asked to leave. During a domestic dispute, Mr. Weaver then poked Ms. Weaver in the eye with his index finger. Mr. Weaver was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and held pending arraignment.

